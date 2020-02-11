Cirque Du Soleil VOLTA Equality Night In Los Angeles Feb 13

Cirque du Soleil hosts a very special EQUALITY NIGHT celebration of their exciting new show, VOLTA, on Thursday, February 13 at 8:00pm under the Big Top at Dodger Stadium.



The message shared by VOLTA is to celebrate diversity and to embrace everyone's uniqueness, a message that resonates strongly with LGBT communities. Therefore, on its tour through the U.S., VOLTA has decided to organize Equality Nights to benefit and support important local LGBT community charities in the cities where the show stops.



A portion of ticket sales from this performance will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Members of the public can purchase $50 regular tickets and $175 VIP tickets with code RAINBOW.

A wide array of celebrities-many of them identifying as LGBT-will attend and walk the rainbow carpet that evening. There will also be photo opportunities with VOLTA artists. VIP tickets include access to the Hennessy Black VIP Experience.



Tickets are now on sale by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783) and using promo code RAINBOW.



Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy. The Center is an unstoppable force in the fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a better world, a world in which LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete. Learn more at lalgbtcenter.org.



VOLTA, which performs at Dodger Stadium through March 8, is a captivating voyage of discovery! Inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA explores the themes of celebrating differences and unique qualities in a world where technology often isolates people from one another rather than freeing them. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.



Daryl Miller in the Los Angeles Times said, "What makes VOLTA so inspiring is its admonition that what makes you stick out from the crowd is what makes you exceptional." That's It LA said, "The sense of self-acceptance and realizing potential are inspiring message." Maggie McKay said on 94.7 THE WAVE, "If you are looking to escape into a magical world where you'll most likely leave lighter and inspired, this is the show for you!"





Energetic, urban and contemporary, VOLTA itself features never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA is about finding yourself and unveiling your personal powers.



Written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation, VOLTA weaves acrobatics in a visually striking world driven by a stirring melodic score, composed by Anthony Gonzalez from the international electronic group M83. VOLTA will perform under the Big Top at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles through March 8, 2020 and at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa March 18--April 19, 2020.



The creators of VOLTA drew inspiration from the spirit of adventure that pervades the world of BMX, street sports and acrobatics. Whether they are on a bike, hopping from rooftop to rooftop, or double dutch rope skipping, urban sports enthusiasts constantly challenge themselves and defy convention.



Sure to be a California crowd pleaser, VOLTA features a full-blown BMX park mounted on stage in front of the audience's very eyes for the breathtaking BMX finale as riders invade the stage to deliver a jaw-dropping, fast and furious performance of nonstop acrobatics on wheels. The riders go up the jump boxes and perform air tricks before landing and leaping off the ramps again, crisscrossing and spinning their bikes in midair in a spirit of brotherhood.



The stunning costumes of VOLTA have been designed by Zaldy Goco, famous for his work with Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefany and for TV show RuPaul's Drag Race.nes







