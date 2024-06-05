Christina Anthony's I HOPE YOU HEAL to Open This June At The Broadwater Second Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I Hope You Heal is a solo show following an Indian-American woman's experience dating someone of her own ethnicity for the first time. Modern meet cute. Red flags. Lessons learned. $12 tickets are now on sale for this limited run at the Broadwater Second Stage as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Written & performed by Christina Anthony and directed by Natalie Badillo, performances will run from June 8 to June 30, 2024.

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10480

Near, far, wherever you are-I believe that the heart does go on. I Hope You Heal follows an Indian-American woman's first experience dating an Indian man. To her ancestors' delight, she finally stopped dating white rappers and that Philly dude who slept in a hammock instead of a bed because it was "better for his back." Come experience the five stages of dating a bonafide fuckboy. Part-play/ part-deconstruction of the male ego, this show will attempt to see if comedy with heart still exists. Despite wanting to take a Louisville slugger to both headlights, Christina learns to live with the apology she will never receive. And as her favorite unlicensed instagram therapist says, "I have no energy for hate- I either love you, wish you well, or hope you heal."

I Hope You Heal will play at the Broadwater Second Stage (6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038). Performances for the limited engagement run June 8 to June 30, 2024. The performance schedule is as follows:

Saturday, June 8th @ 12:30pm

Tuesday, June 18th @ 6:30pm

Sunday, June 30th @ 7:00pm

Christina Anthony

(she/her) is an Indian- American writer, comedian, and actor. Christina hosts and produces the comedy variety show God Save the Queen at the Elysian Theater, featuring improv inspired by iconic Bollywood films. She has studied at The Second City (Chicago), Upright Citizens Brigade (LA), and Howard Fine Acting Studio (LA). From 2017-2020, she performed weekly at the Philly Improv Theater, where she also taught and directed improv. Published writing includes over 75 pieces exploring her Indian-American identity as well as reviews covering theatre, art, and pop culture. When not writing or performing, you can find Christina playing basketball, snacking, or improving her chess game. See more of her work at www.christinavanthony.com or follow her on Insta @bballslayer24.

Natalie Badillo

(she/her) is an award-winning creative director, screenwriter, performer, New Yorker cartoonist and stand-up comic who's performed with Reggie Watts, Melissa Villaseñor, Theo Von, Mark Normand, and other comedy greats. She's produced and hosted sold-out shows in NYC and LA and debuted her one woman show Cake & Violence to 5-star acclaim at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Nat's from a Mexican-American family in the Bay Area, where she attended Stanford University and majored in mechanical engineering (random, she knows). She played for the varsity soccer team and won an NCAA National Championship, which really doesn't matter, but her dad still brags about it all the time. Most importantly: she's absolutely stoked to be directing I Hope You Heal. She hopes you'll come to heal.

Comments