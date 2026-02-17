Chiquis to Present ALMA DE LUZ at The Luckman Fine Arts

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Three-time Latin GRAMMY Award–winning singer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Chiquis presents Alma De Luz: A Ceremony of Sound & Soul at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA on Saturday, March 7, at 7:00 p.m.

Joined by her new Honey Soul Band, Chiquis will perform songs from her latest album, Flores En Mi Alma, along with beloved hits and select special covers, all reimagined through her bold new soul and pop-folkloric sound. The concert invites the audience to connect with each song and vibrate on the same frequency as part of this Sound & Soul experience.

The evening unfolds as a deeply personal concert, where powerful storytelling weaves through each song. This segment also incorporates a wellness component, inviting Chiquis and the audience to connect and vibrate on the same frequency as part of the Sound & Soul experience.

In the second part of the evening, Chiquis hosts her acclaimed podcast live on stage, offering an intimate and unfiltered look into her life, her evolution, and her journey. It concludes with an interactive Q&A, creating a meaningful, shared moment between the artist and her audience.