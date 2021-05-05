Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Catalina Island Museum Presents The 34th Avalon Silent Film Showcase, May 15

This year the showcase will be held in the museum's outdoor Ackerman Family Amphitheater.

May. 5, 2021  

The 34th annual Avalon Silent Film Showcase presented by Catalina Island Museum returns Saturday, May 15 with a screening of the award-winning Spanish film Blancanieves (2012).

This year only the showcase will be held in the museum's outdoor Ackerman Family Amphitheater, bringing film buffs back to the island for one of the world's longest running annual celebrations of silent film.

Set in 1920s Spain, Blancanieves is based on the legend of Snow White by The Brothers Grimm, alluding to other fairy tales including Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood. The silent film follows the dark tale of a young woman rescued from death by a group of bullfighters, who discovers her natural ability for bullfighting, while her evil stepmother plots her demise.

The museum's galleries will be open to enjoy throughout the evening. Movie snacks, a specialty cocktail, beer, wine and other refreshments will be available for purchase. Doors will open starting at 7:00 p.m. and the film will start promptly at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members and $5 for children. Due to county and state guidelines, masks will be required and seating will be limited with proper physical distancing. For more information about the showcase and to purchase tickets, visit catalinamuseum.org/silent-film.


For more information about Catalina Island Museum and details regarding reopening safety measures, visit catalinamuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.


