Catalina Island Museum Presents Frida Kahlo Projection Series

The outdoor projection series begins August 27.

The Catalina Island Museum is bringing its Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray exhibition outdoors for members, the community, and island visitors to experience. The exhibition will be projected as larger-than-life images, featuring approximately 50 photographic portraits and prints of Frida Kahlo nightly from 8-10 p.m. along Metropole Avenue and Crescent Street beginning August 27.

The Catalina Island Museum continues to present art and culture through innovative ways during the temporary gallery closure. "It is heartening to be able to share the Frida Kahlo exhibition in a unique format during a time when people need it the most," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Catalina Island Museum. "During our closure, I have been inspired by the resilience of the Avalon community and museum staff to continuously adapt and creatively find ways to connect during these uncertain times."

The museum will display the images featured in the Frida Kahlo exhibition in a nightly projected slideshow for visitors to experience from a safe social distance outdoors. The images of the intimate exhibition display the personal life of Mexico's most prolific female artist, Frida Kahlo, captured through the lens of longtime friend, lover and confidant Nickolas Muray. The work includes approximately 50 photographic portraits and prints from 1937-1946, including six images that have never before been exhibited in the United States, and a number of intimate letters of correspondence between Kahlo and Muray.

The outdoor Frida Kahlo projection series allows visitors to experience the exhibition in a different way while the museum's galleries remain temporarily closed and as one of the last chances to see the portraits in Southern California before the exhibition closes on September 27, 2020. The projection series will be available for viewing nightly beginning on August 27 from 8-10 p.m. on the corner of Crescent Street and Metropole Avenue. When visiting the outdoor Frida Kahlo exhibition, the museum encourages visitors to take safety precautions including wearing a face covering at all times and practicing safe physical distancing.

The museum wishes to acknowledge the Catalina Island Company for its help in making this a possibility.

The museum gift shop is currently open for in-store shopping Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at a reduced capacity with enhanced health and safety precautions to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. For more information, please visit catalinamuseum.org. To stay connected and enjoy the museum's virtual programming during this time including virtual museum tours, live-streams and artist takeovers, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

