Cast Set for THE WIZARD OF OZ at Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

This May 17th and 18th, click your Ruby Slippers together and be magically transported to the Emerald City in the region's first grand production of THE WIZARD OF OZ at Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo!

You've not experienced musical theatre until you see it produced by a grand opera company, and OperaSLO's production promises to thrill and wow patrons moment-to-moment with expansive two-story sets, vivid costumes, thrilling dance, large chorus, and a nationally acclaimed leading cast! Justine Prado makes her OperaSLO directing debut, with choreography by Drew Silvaggio, all accompanied by the OperaSLO Grand Orchestra conducted by Brian Asher Alhadeff.

The cast features Elise Walters: Dorothy; Tara Anderson: Glinda / Auntie Em; Jon Estes: Uncle Henry / Guard; Grant Garry: Lion / Zeke; Hunter Boaz: Tinman / Hickory; Erik Austin: Scarecrow / Hunk; John Laird: Professor Marvel / Wizard; and Zanna Wyant: Wicked Witch / Almira Gultch.

