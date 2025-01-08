Cast Set for CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at East West Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



East West Players has revealed the cast and creative team for the Los Angeles premiere of Lauren Yee's groundbreaking play, CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND, set to open in February 2025. The production marks a significant milestone as it brings this acclaimed work to Los Angeles County, home to the largest Cambodian population outside of Cambodia.

This part-play, part-rock concert tells the powerful story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia after three decades. As his daughter prepares to prosecute one of the regime's most notorious war criminals, they must confront their shared history through the healing power of music. The production features the music of LA-based band Dengue Fever, whose performances initially inspired playwright Lauren Yee to create this compelling work.

The production marks director Chay Yew's thirteenth collaboration with East West Players, bringing his signature vision to an extraordinary ensemble. After directing the world premiere of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at South Coast Repertory and the off-Broadway run at Signature Theatre, Yew’s return to EWP continues a nearly thirty year artistic partnership.

The cast includes Kelsey Angel Baehrens* as Neary/Sothea, Abraham Kim* as Rom/Journalist, Tim Liu* as Ted/Leng, Jane Lui* as Pou/Guard, Joe Ngo* as Chum, and Daisuke Tsuji* as Duch.

The creative team includes Chay Yew (Director), Jane Lui and Matthew McNelly (Music Directors),Ashphord Jacoway (Additional Costume Design, original costume design by Linda Cho), Derek Jones (Lighting Design), Megumi Katayama and Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Designers), Mina Kinukawa (Scenic Design, original scenic design by Takeshi Kata), Jason H. Thompson (Projections Design), Yoko Haitz (Hair & Make-Up Design), Glenn Michael Baker (Properties Coordinator), Cesar Cipriano (Fight Director), Graham Schmidt (Associate Director), and Edward Khris Fernandez* (Stage Manager).

"Bringing CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND to Los Angeles is a profound moment for East West Players and our community," says EWP Artistic Director Lily Tung Crystal. "With Chay’s remarkable direction and this exceptional company, many of whom were part of the original world-premiere production, we're not just presenting a play—we're sharing a vital story that resonates deeply with our region's vibrant Cambodian community. This production represents everything we strive for at EWP: powerful storytelling, authentic representation, and artistic excellence that bridges generations and cultures."

In alignment with East West Players’ mission of community representation and access, Artistic Director Lily Tung Crystal is working closely with leaders in the greater LA Khmer community to reserve and significantly subsidize over 20% of all seats specifically for Khmer audiences. This initiative ensures that those most profoundly impacted by the story have the opportunity to experience CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND.

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND runs February 13, 2025 through March 9, 2025 at The David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center for the Arts at 120 Judge John Aiso Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 in the historic Little Tokyo neighborhood. Performance times are Thursdays (preview week only), Fridays, Saturdays, and select Mondays at 8 PM, with additional 2 PM matinees on Saturday and 5 PM performances on Sunday. Opening Night is Sunday, February 16, 2024 at 5 PM. All Saturday 2 PM performances are “Masked Matinees,” making theater more accessible to audiences who prefer a masked experience. Monday, February 24, 2024 at 8 PM is the Pay-What-You-Can performance. All performance dates and details are subject to change.

