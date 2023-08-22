Cast Set For THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY At Geffen Playhouse

Previews for The Engagement Party begin Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of The Engagement Party, written by Samuel Baum (The Wizard of Lies, Lie to Me) and directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia).

The cast includes Richard Bekins (Happy New Year, Love! Valour! Compassion!) as Conrad; Bella Heathcote (Pieces of Her, The Man in the High Castle) as Katherine; Brian Lee Huynh (War Horse, A Clockwork Orange) as Kai; Mark Jacobson (57 Seconds, The 12 Days of Christmas Eve) as Alan; Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me, Dream On) as Gail; Brian Patrick Murphy (Billions, Vinyl) as Johnny; Jonah Platt (Wicked, A Walk on the Moon) as Josh; and Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Sunday in the Park with George) as Haley.

Previews for The Engagement Party begin Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The champagne is on ice, the hors d'oeuvres are perfectly arranged, and the table is exquisitely set. At a luxurious Park Avenue apartment, a young couple is celebrating their engagement with an intimate gathering of family and friends. When a glass of wine is spilled, the night takes an unexpected turn, unleashing a spiraling sequence of events and revelations that will irrevocably change their lives.




