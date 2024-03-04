Cast Set For INTRODUCING BILLY BARNES Concert at Catalina Jazz Club

INTRODUCING BILLY BARNES, a Benefit Concert for the Billy Barnes Foundation, honoring the late Billy Barnes, will take place on Sunday, April 7th at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.

Tickets are $35 Cover + 2-drink or brunch minimum. Doors open at 11:30AM. Show at 1PM. Musical Director Todd Schroeder. Hosted by Bruce Vilanch.

The cast scheduled to appear includes Cortés Alexander, Eileen Barnett, Kay Cole, Nancy Dussault, Shelly Goldstein, Jane A. Johnston, Jackie Joseph, Roslyn Kind, Shawn Ryan, Todd Sherry, Joanne Tatham and Jo Anne Worley.

The Billy Barnes Foundation is an organization dedicated to building and educating an audience for future generations through music and theatre education. Multi Emmy Award-nominated Billy Barnes was a prolific and influential composer/lyricist in the 60s and 70s. His music was featured on Broadway in “The Billy Barnes Revue” and his work was included on hit television shows, such as “The Carol Burnett Show”, “Laugh-In” and “The Cher Show”. Several of his songs, including “I Stayed Too Long at the Fair” and “Something Cool”, have become part of the Great American Songbook. This inaugural year, the Foundation will award two full-tuition scholarships to the Young Actors Theatre Camp, a non-profit organization in the Santa Cruz Mountains, that focuses on discovering and developing each individual student’s talents in ALL areas of the performing arts.