Cast Has Been Announced For 413 Rep's AN IDEAL HUSBAND

413 Repertory's 2019-2020 Season continues with today's announcement of the complete cast and creative team of their dinner theater production of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband. Melissa Harkness will direct 413's production of Wilde's brilliantly witty and romantic classic. An Ideal Husband will run February 7 through February 29, 2020 at the Madeline Garden & Bistro in Pasadena, CA. Tickets start at $79.00 and are on sale now to the general public. All tickets include a full English high tea dinner.

Fate catches up to politician Robert Chiltern when a mysterious woman produces a letter revealing a past misdeed. Is this a public scandal or private shame? One of the more serious of Wilde's social comedies, "An Ideal Husband" focuses on the often corrupt underpinnings of wealth and power, how information and knowledge in politics hold sway, and how public and personal morality can collide. "An Ideal Husband" also takes a good-natured poke at the institution of marriage, asking us if it is it truly possible to try to have an "ideal" marriage. In the end, Wilde's message is surprisingly benign: only love really matters, only love will lead to happiness.

The cast features Tamarah Ashton (Lady Markby), Colin A. Borden (Lord Goring), Kyle deCamp (Vicomte/Phipps), Melissa Harkness (Mrs. Cheveley), Robert Leh (Lord Caversham), Erin Manker (Lady Chiltern), Aaron Stevenson (Sir Robert Chiltern), and Jordann Zbylski (Mabel Chiltern).

The production team includes Melissa Harkness (Director), Julie Burlington (Producer), Danielle Arellano (Stage Manager).

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.413rep.org or call (619) 786-7248.





