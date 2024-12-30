Cast Announced for EVER WILL At Long Beach Shakespeare Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of EVER WILL: The Early Years and Final Days of William Shakespeare With Music and Songs staged reading opens this Saturday!

How did Shakespeare become Shakespeare? Come to this staged reading and you will learn more about the Bard himself. We meet the older WIlliam, retiring from The Globe Theatre and returning to Stratford, where he comes to terms with the losses, betrayals and dangers of his youth. We also meet the little boy and adolescent, the younger Will, who has to choose between saving his family from penury or following his star. In the end, he chooses both and opens the door to his genius.

Enjoy this world premiere staged reading with book and Lyrics by Pamela Gilbreath Kelly, Composed by Carlos Garza. Directed by Bryan Langlitz and Executive Producer Holly Leveque.

The is world premiere cast includes:

Jason Bowe

Nick Enea

Christian George

Stefan Grayhek

Kevin McGrath

Stacey Shaw

Clare Snodgrass

Molly Kay Stanley

Hedy Weatherford

Learn more about this show at https://everwill.live.

The show is the Helen Borgers Theatre home of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls on 1/4/2025 at 7 PM and 1/5/2025 at 2 PM. After the show please stay for a Q & A with the cast and crew! Both performances will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and creators. General admission is $15. Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org!

Comments