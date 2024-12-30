Cast Announced for EVER WILL At Long Beach Shakespeare Company

The show is the Helen Borgers Theatre home of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company.
The world premiere of EVER WILL: The Early Years and Final Days of William Shakespeare With Music and Songs staged reading opens this Saturday!
How did Shakespeare become Shakespeare? Come to this staged reading and you will learn more about the Bard himself. We meet the older WIlliam, retiring from The Globe Theatre and returning to Stratford, where he comes to terms with the losses, betrayals and dangers of his youth. We also meet the little boy and adolescent, the younger Will, who has to choose between saving his family from penury or following his star. In the end, he chooses both and opens the door to his genius.
Enjoy this world premiere staged reading with book and Lyrics by Pamela Gilbreath Kelly, Composed by Carlos Garza. Directed by Bryan Langlitz and Executive Producer Holly Leveque.
The is world premiere cast includes:
Jason Bowe
Nick Enea
Christian George
Stefan Grayhek
Kevin McGrath
Stacey Shaw
Clare Snodgrass
Molly Kay Stanley
Hedy Weatherford
Learn more about this show at https://everwill.live.
The show is the Helen Borgers Theatre home of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls on 1/4/2025 at 7 PM and 1/5/2025 at 2 PM. After the show please stay for a Q & A with the cast and crew! Both performances will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and creators. General admission is $15. Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org!
