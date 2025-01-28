Casa Romantica's First-Ever Children-Geared Art Exhibit Attracts Families With Interactive Fun

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is captivating families with its first-ever exhibit designed specifically for children, Brian’s Magnificent Garden by Brian Lies.

Since its opening on January 11, the interactive exhibit has drawn hundreds of families eager to explore its whimsical blend of art, storytelling, and play. The exhibition will remain open through March 9, 2025.

The exhibit highlights the enchanting artwork of award-winning children’s author and illustrator Brian Lies, offering a unique opportunity for children to immerse themselves in visual storytelling and creativity. Organized by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature in Abilene, Texas, the exhibit showcases Lies’ whimsical illustrations in a format that invites exploration and hands-on engagement.

“Casa Romantica is committed to showcasing a wide range of visual arts,” explained Kylie Travis, Executive Director of Operations and Programming. “From photography and contemporary art to mixed media and plein air, we’ve explored many genres. However, this exhibit gave us an opportunity to try something completely new—a program specifically designed with children in mind.”

Among the highlights of the exhibit are interactive features such as a coloring table with themed pages inspired by Lies’ artwork, a cozy reading nook stocked with his books and other beloved children’s stories, and a life-sized mural wall where children can don costumes and step into the story themselves. The artwork is intentionally displayed at a child’s eye level, fostering a deeper connection and engagement with the pieces.

The exhibit also integrates educational elements, focusing on themes such as bats, a recurring motif in Lies’ work. This offers young visitors an opportunity to learn about these fascinating creatures in an accessible and engaging way. “People often forget that children’s books are illustrated by artists; it is art,” said Travis. “Often, children’s first exposure to visual art is through storytelling. We wanted to make it immersive, so kids can feel like they’re stepping right into a page of a book.”

Casa Romantica has also planned special events to complement the exhibit. On March 2, families can participate in “Story Book Sunday,” a day filled with storytelling and interactive activities to inspire a love of books and art. On March 8, the troupe “We Tell Stories” will perform “Let Them Eat Books,” an engaging theatrical production that brings beloved tales to life.

Brian Lies, whose work is celebrated in this exhibit, has illustrated over thirty books, including the 2019 Caldecott Honor-winning The Rough Patch and the New York Times best-selling Bat series. Known for his whimsy and emotional depth, Lies’ works resonate with both children and adults. Casa Romantica’s Brian’s Magnificent Garden offers a rare and magical experience for families, blending art, education, and imagination in a way that is both fun and meaningful.

With free family activities, art exhibitions, live music, coffee concerts, and creative workshops, Casa Romantica has something for everyone. For a complete list of events or to purchase tickets, visit CasaRomantica.org.

