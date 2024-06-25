Carol Bixler, Long Time Producing Director At CalArts Center For New Performance, Passes Away At 74

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer Carol Bixler, 74, died on Sunday, June, 16, at her home in New Orleans, LA, having dedicated much of her life to the performing arts, mentorship, and to animal rescue.

For fifteen years, Carol served as the Producing Director of the CalArts Center for New Performance at California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), where she also led the producing program with unwavering commitment, creativity, cleverness, and a whole lot of wit. She co-produced the company's inaugural production of King Lear, both in its world premiere at the Brewery in Los Angeles in 2002 and for its subsequent production in 2003 in France at the Frictions Festival. Highlights from her many credits include the world premiere and international productions of 11 septembre 2001 by Michel Vinaver, Macbeth (A Modern Ecstasy) starring Stephen Dillane, Richard Foreman's What to Wear, Timboctou directed by Martin Acosta, and Prometheus Bound starring Ron Cephas Jones and performed at the Getty Villa.

Prior to her tenure at CalArts, Carol worked in both commercial and nonprofit theater, music, and dance. For four years she was Managing Director and Associate Producer of En Garde Arts, producing site-specific theater in New York City. In more recent years, she became an active investor on Broadway, including in the Tony Award-winning productions of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by Chris Durang, as well as The Inheritance by Matthew López.

Carol's journey in theater and education was marked by her passion for nurturing new talent and mentoring the next generation. She was a beloved figure among her students, affectionately referred to as "Carol's Kids", whom she mentored with boundless enthusiasm and care, resulting in a profound impact on their careers and the industry at large. Her guidance, support and generosity shaped the careers and lives of many in the performing arts community today.

Born to Donald Bixler and Nell Carolyn Bixler (nee Carlton), Carol was raised in Indianapolis, where she graduated from North Central High School. In 1971, having tried her hand at journalism, she earned her Bachelor's in U.S. and British History from Northwestern University. She eventually relocated to San Francisco, where she established herself with typical dedication in the high-end hospitality and events industry while working at the historic St. Francis Hotel. Some time later however, she found her third career and life's calling when she enrolled in Columbia University's MFA Theatre program, from which she graduated in 1986.

It was during this time that she met the love of her life, the late Art Horowitz, a native New Yorker. Their relationship began long-distance – he would save all of his money from teaching to fly her in from San Francisco so he could wine and dine her. Ultimately, they would go on to spend more than three decades together, married for 28 of those years. They taught together at CalArts, and enjoyed traveling, theater, books, great food, sparkling conversation and a shared love of animals.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Carol was known for her love of animals. She adopted many cats and dogs, fostered many, many more and was a big supporter of animal sanctuaries and charities. Her "menagerie" of pets, including her cherished dog Jamie and cats Rory, Pearl, Miss Adelaide, Mischa, Dewberry, Mouse, and Andy, were her constant companions and brought her immeasurable joy.

Carol Bixler's contributions to theater and education will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her spirit lives on through the many lives she touched and the art she helped bring to life.

Carol is survived by her cousin, Susan Bamberg, and her many students, friends, colleagues, and animals, all of whom made up her extended family.

A funeral service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home in Metairie, LA on Friday, June 28, 2024. In addition, a celebration of Carol's life and achievements will be held in Los Angeles at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Planned Parenthood. plannedparenthood.org.

