Camila Meza Comes to The Soraya's Jazz Club

The Soraya's intimate onstage Jazz Club returns for two special nights when the extraordinary Camila Meza takes to the stage performing with LA's own wild Up, sitting in with The Nectar Orchestra. Downbeat Magazine said, "This triple threat from Santiago, Chile, had more to offer than just a beautiful voice, thoughtful lyrics and refreshing stage presence."



Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra will perform two nights at 8pm in the intimate Onstage Jazz Club on Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased at TheSoraya.org.



"This season's Jazz Club line-up is extraordinary. Hosted by La Marisoul of La Santa Cecilia, we'll feature three distinctive female artists who are infusing jazz music with folk, poetry, and visual art inspirations from across the Americas," said Thor Steingraber, Executive Director of The Soraya. "Camila Meza's concert will feature a colorful landscape of sound performed by an octet combo called, The Nectar Orchestra. One of our favorite local ensembles, wild Up will be sitting in to cover the string quartet. Meza is on guitar and vocals, and her rhythm section. This showcase of Sony Masterworks' rising star will be the Los Angeles premiere of Meza's breakout jazz compositions performed live!"



Jazz vocalist, guitarist, and composer Camila Meza is a rising star who will share music from her 2019 albumÁmbar. The fifth studio album from Meza and follow up to the critically-acclaimed Traces, Ámbar showcases the Chilean-born talent's ever-evolving artistic sensibility, and finds her reaching new virtuosic and expressive heights as a singer, a stirring guitar soloist, an ambitious songwriter and a producer. Featuring The Nectar Orchestra (a hybrid ensemble with string quartet with arrangements by bassist Noam Wiesenberg), pianist/keyboardist Eden Ladin, drummer/percussionist Keita Ogawa, violinists Tomoko Omura and Fung Chern Hwei, violist Benjamin von Gutzeit and cellist Brian Sanders, Ámbar is distinguished by its extraordinarily close attention to sonic detail. Steeped in metaphor, romance and complex emotion, Ámbar is Meza's boldest artistic statement to date, a breakthrough, rooted in the incredible agility and interplay of Meza's state-of-the-art jazz group.



Camila Meza has garnered rapt attention for her distinctive ability to blend jazz with her diverse musical weavings of Latin American folk and pop music. The New York Times describes Meza as "a bright young singer and guitarist with an ear for music of both folkloric and pop intention."



This season's Jazz Club performers also include Brazilian vocalist Luciana Souza (January 17 & 18) and Chilean saxophonist Melissa Aldana (March 12 & 13). Marisol Hernandez, lead singer of La Santa Cecilia and frequent performer at The Soraya, will be hosting this season's three Jazz Club performances.



Tickets (starting at $39) for Camila Meza & The Nectar Orchestra are currently on sale at The Soraya, (818) 677-3000 and at TheSoraya.org.





