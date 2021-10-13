Cal State Fullerton Theatre & Dance Will Open Its Season With THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Cal State Fullerton's fall season kicks off - in-person! - with "The SpongeBob Musical," based on Nickelodeon's beloved animated series, with musical production co-conceived by Tina Landau and featuring songs by a diverse group of pop artists; book by Kyle Jarrow; and direction by Sarah Ripper. The production runs from October 13 - 16, 2021 in the Little Theatre on campus. When an impending disaster threatens to annihilate SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom, a most unexpected hero rises up, proving the power of optimism really can save the world!

Writer and musical producer Tina Landau is perhaps best known for her large-scale musical and ensemble work. She has been recognized by Drama Desk, Drama League, and the Obies, among others. "SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical," co-conceived and directed by Landau, premiered in 2017 and tied "Mean Girls" at the 2018 Tony Awards with twelve nominations. On Broadway, she has directed Tracy Lett's Superior Donuts, and the revival of Bells Are Ringing. Kyle Jarrow is a Tony Award-nominated, Obie Award-winning writer and musician who makes work for television, film and the stage. He was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his book for "SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical." He penned the films "Purple Hearts" (in production for Netflix), "Armless" (premiered at Sundance) and "Saint Janet" (streaming on Amazon Prime). In addition to his writing work, he leads the rock band Sky-Pony.

The cast includes Kristian Acruz, Leyna Camacho, Naya Ramsey Clarke, Audrey Lyn Crabaño, Madeline Rae Delgros, Layla Elefante, Taylor Evans, Audrey Forrester, Maya Elizabeth Garza, Emmy Rose Girouard, December Hassler, Wyat Hatfield, William Hawkes, Chris Ho, Maegan Hood, Tylor Jenkins, Kelly Kudlik, Evan Martorana, Braxton McGrath, Jonah Meyer, Kainoa Miller, Sydné Piatek, Alex Riley, Kai Rosales, Emily Tripp, Allie Wood, Alex Corey

Scenic design is by Jordan Kirby, costume design by Carson Julian, hair /makeup design by Hayden Lalicker, lighting design by Scott Bolman, and sound design by Alex Padilla.

"The SpongeBob Musical" plays at 8 pm on October 13, 14, 15, and at 2 pm on October 16

in the Little Theatre. Live Streaming available October 15 at 8 pm, and on October 16 at 2 pm. Streaming tickets are $24. General admission tickets are $24($22 with advance Titan Discount purchase for students, seniors or with a CSUF ID)/ 2 FlexTix credits. FlexTix credits from the 2019-2020 season will be accepted. All tickets are $24 at the door. Tickets are extremely limited and available by calling (657) 278-3371 from 12 - 4 pm, Tuesday through Friday, or can be purchased online.

Following "The SpongeBob Musical," the fall season continues with "Within Reach" - a devised theatre piece conceived and directed by David Nevell in collaboration with College of the Arts students. How do we begin the process of moving toward one another after so much separation, isolation, and fear? Can the distance between us ever be bridged and if it can, how will we know who to trust? "Within Reach" poses these questions in a moving, visceral way designed to uncover the core of what makes us human. Running October 27-30, 2021 in the Hallberg Theatre on campus.