COMEDY OF TENORS Announced At Palisades Theatre

Theatre Palisades presents A COMEDY OF TENORS by Ken Ludwig, November 5-December 12, 2021.

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? Almost everything!

1930s Paris is ready for the concert of the century - so long as producer Henry Saunders can keep the amorous Italian superstar, Tito, and his hot-blooded wife, Maria, from causing runway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, blissful romance and madcap delight! A sequel to our hit of 2019, Lend Me a Tenor, playwright Ken Ludwig, has crafted another laugh-out-loud play.

The cast features Greg Abbott (Saunders); Rivers Cassedy (Mimi); Lara Clear (Racon); Dante Greco (Carlo); Peter Miller (Tito); Maria O'Connor (Maria); Michael Osborne (Max) and Evan Valencia (Beppo).

Running November 5- December 12, 2021 at Theatre Palisades Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Dr.