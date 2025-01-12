COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE Comes to Laguna Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laguna Playhouse will start the New Year with another night of hilarity with its ongoing series, COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE. COMEDY NIGHT AT THE PLAYHOUSE will perform on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach. For mature audiences.

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence, this evening of stand-up is sure to get you laughing. Tapping into his extensive list of talented comedian friends Mark Christopher Lawrence is joined by hilarious comedians from all over Southern California, in the Playhouse's ongoing Comedy Night series. Audience members can grab drink specials and free small bites in the lobby.

THE LINE-UP

HOST: MARK CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE

Mark Christopher Lawrence (MCL) is an accomplished producer, actor, comedian, emcee, inspirational speaker, and auctioneer. He has received two Emmy Award nominations for his work on the short films The Flourish and $tacks. MCL is a recipient of the San Diego Critics Circle's Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Actor of the Year. As a national headliner, he has performed alongside comedy legends like Sinbad, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jeff Foxworthy, and has headlined comedy clubs, colleges, and churches across the U.S. and Canada. MCL's notable roles include his portrayal of “Big Mike” on the NBC TV series “Chuck,” and he has recently starred in the holiday film Bringing Back Christmas, available on Amazon, and in the PureFlix miniseries “Fragment: Oblivion.” He currently appears in the fourth season of “All The Queen's Men” on BET+ and will soon be seen as “Judge Leland Jabs” in Hot Court and “Lieutenant” in Meter Maids. In addition to acting, MCL is the co-executive producer of “Pure Laughter,” a comedy series airing on KPBS. He also has a DryBar Comedy special titled “Mark Christopher Lawrence: Clean Outta Compton” and is working on multiple projects as a writer and producer. You can follow Mark Christopher Lawrence on social media: Facebook: MCLactorcomedian, X: @MarkChrLawrence, Instagram: @MarkChristopherLawrence.

HEADLINER: TRENTON DAVIS

A seasoned comedian with over ten thousand hours of stand-up under his belt, is emerging as a rising star in the comedy scene. With a string of notable achievements and a unique comedic style, Trenton's performances have captivated audiences across the nation. Trenton embarked on his comedy journey in the vibrant city of Chicago, IL. It was there that he honed his craft, drawing inspiration from his diverse experiences and perspectives. His ability to find humor in life's nuances and his keen observational skills quickly set him apart as one of the best new comedic talents of our generation. Trenton's comedic prowess was recognized early on when he was named the runner-up in the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition in 2016. His talent and wit further shone through as he clinched the runner-up spot in the renowned NBC Standup for Diversity program. In 2015, he secured victory at the Sacramento Comedy Festival, solidifying his status as a comedic force to be reckoned with. Trenton continues to captivate audiences with his sharp wit and relatable humor. His performances are a testament to his dedication and passion for the art of comedy, leaving audiences laughing and longing for more. As Trenton continues to make waves in the comedy world, his unique voice and comedic genius promise to entertain and delight audiences for years to come.

FEATURE ACT: THE SHOW

The SHOW with Adam & Sean are a musical comedy duo that have performed over 900 shows all over the country. They are based in SoCal and have been seen on CBS, NBC, FOX, ABC, Disney, Netflix,, Hulu, XBox, and many more. They are made up of Adam Chambers and Sean Durrie and the two of them have been best friends for over 20 years.

OPENING ACT: ALEX DUONG

Alex Duong is an LA-based comedian/actor/writer originally from Dallas, Texas. His most recent credits include Historical Roast on Netflix, Bluebloods, and The OnlyFans Roast of Whitney Cummings. When he's not traveling on the road for standup, he works as a Door Guy at The World Famous Comedy Store in Hollywood.

