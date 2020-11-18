CAP UCLA Presents TAYLOR MAC'S HOLIDAY SAUCE…PANDEMIC!

On December 12, UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) and prestigious theaters and cultural institutions around the world present the Pomegranate Arts production Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce...Pandemic!

The special, live-streamed event reimagines for this time of social distancing Mac's celebrated Holiday Sauce show. Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! is presented at 7 p.m. PST on December 12. The event requires a minimum donation of $25 to CAP UCLA to register. Mac dedicates Holiday Sauce to Mother Flawless Sabrina, Mac's drag mother, who passed away three weeks before the live show made its world premiere at Town Hall NYC in December 2017.

Conceived as a virtual vaudeville, Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! blends music, film, burlesque, and random acts of fabulousness. To create it, Mac has joined forces with longtime creative producer Pomegranate Arts (Linda Brumbach, Founder and Director; Alisa E. Regas, Managing Director, Creative), director Jeremy Lydic, designers Machine Dazzle and Anastasia Durasova, and cinematographer Rob Kolodny. It features a full band led music director/arranger Matt Ray and including Colin Brooks, Viva DeConcini, Antoine Drye, Greg Glassman, J. Walter Hawkes, Marika Hughes, Dana Lyn, and Gary Wang; special guests Thornetta Davis, Stephanie Christi'an, and Tigger! Ferguson; and performers who make cameo appearances: Dusty Childers, Sister Rosemary Chicken, sidhe degreene, Romeo-Jay Jacinto, Glenn Marla, Travis Santell Rowland (Qween), and Timothy White Eagle.

The program comes on the heels of-and celebrates the release of Mac's Holiday Sauce album, another opportunity for home-bound audiences to experience Mac's singular artistry and approach to the holidays.

For Taylor Mac, there is more to the holidays than rampant capitalism and gift giving, and imagination is its own spirituality. This holiday season will be bittersweet for so many. Holiday Sauce...Pandemic! reminds us of the collective power of our chosen families, a message that is particularly resonant this year, when so many have lost so much.

The Holiday Sauce album celebrates the time of year we hate with unique renditions of songs we love. In addition to traditionals including "God Rest Ye Gentlemen," "How Can I Keep from Singing?," "Little Drummer Boy," and "Silent Night," the recording features an original entitled "Christmas with Grandma" and covers such as Graham Nash's "Cathedral"; the Velvet Underground's "The Black Angel's Death Song" and "All Tomorrow's Parties"; and Frank Ocean's "Super Rich Kids."

Holiday Sauce... Pandemic! was commissioned by The International Ibsen Festival, The Norwegian Ministry of Culture, and The National Theatre of Oslo, who present it with additional support from CAP UCLA, Artpark-Lewiston, NY, ASU Gammage at Arizona State University, Berliner Festspiele, Curran San Francisco, FirstWorks/Brown Arts Initiative, The Guthrie Theater, The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth, Live Arts Miami, OZ Arts Nashville, Park Avenue Armory, Seattle Theatre Group and On The Boards, Stanford Live at Stanford University, Teatros del Canal Madrid, TO Live, UtahPresents, and Wexner Center of the Arts at the Ohio State University.

