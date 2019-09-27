UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Joshua Redman Quartet and The Bad Plus on Sunday, Nov 10 at 7 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets for $28-$99 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

Grammy-nominated saxophonist, Joshua Redman has previously performed with recent CAP Alum, Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade as well as an extensive tour with Pat Metheny. Coming to the Royce Hall stage for the first time since 2013, this is Redman's first performance at the hall with his Quartet, comprised of pianist Aaron Goldberg, bassist Reuben Rogers and Gregory Hutchinson on drums.

This past March, the quartet released their newest album, Come What May from Nonesuch Records marking the first recording in almost two decades for the group. The quartet was featured on Redman's seminal 2000 recording, Beyond and its follow-up, Passage of Time. Together, the quartet's musical relationship has deepened and can be heard in their provocative yet hard-swinging sound, both melodic and soulful.

Redman was nominated for Best Improvised Jazz Solo on the track "Friend or Foe" from his debut recording collaboration with the co-headlining group for the November 10thevening, The Bad Plus. Through a style they call 'avant-garde populism,' The Bad Plus dares to be different. They are considered a universally well-respected band with no single "leader." The band includes founding members Reid Anderson on bass and Dave King on drums as well as new member Orrin Evans on piano.

CAP UCLA's Jazz series continues with DeJohnette/Coltrane/Garrison (Dec 7, Royce Hall), Gregory Porter (Feb 7, Royce Hall), and Fly Higher: Charlie Parker at 100 (Mar 26, Royce Hall).





