CAL REP to Present URINETOWN THE MUSICAL Next Month

Brace yourself for a golden night of humor at Urinetown: The Musical! Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, and two Obie Awards. Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, environmental collapse, and musical theatre itself. After a twenty-year drought made water a scarce commodity, private toilets became outlawed. Now, all restroom necessaries are controlled by the Urine Good Company (UGC), a megacorporation that charges fees for using public toilets. Anyone unable to pay fees— or who dares to relieve themselves outside the commode— are arrested and banished to "Urinetown". Follow our hero Bobby Strong, as he spearheads a revolution, inspiring the people to rise up and reclaim their own restroom duties—unprepared for the realities and consequences of his actions. Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, this irreverently humorous satire takes on a wide variety of musical clichés and winking nods to shows such as West Side Story, Evita, Les Miserables, Guys and Dolls, and many more. All of this wrapped up in a rollercoaster of comedy where no one is safe from scrutiny and the audience is always in on the joke.

Urinetown: The Musical features book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann. The production is directed by Daniel Nakawatase, with musical direction by Anthony Lopez, and choreography by Liz Hoefner Adamis.

Performances will be held October 2-5, 7:30 PM; October 8-12, 7:30 PM; October 5, 12, 13, 2 PM in the Studio Theater.

*Please observe Cal Rep's strong commitment to providing free restrooms for our patrons throughout the duration of the performance.

TICKETS:

General Admission: $25

Students, Military & Seniors (55 and older): $23

Please click here to visit the box office, purchase tickets, and find out more information. Note that there is a $2 processing fee for every purchase, regardless of cash or card payment.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

With over 12 years of experience in the field of Theatre Arts as a director, producer, and educator, Daniel Nakawatase is committed to leveraging the power of the arts for education and learning, social change, community engagement, and storytelling. His passion lies in using theatre and drama as transformative tools for human connection, understanding, and meaning-making. Throughout his career, he has found notable successes in creative leadership, managing and developing high-profile projects, and strengthening educational and community engaged programs by implementing applied theatre practices.

CAL REP

California Repertory Company (Cal Rep) is the producing arm of the Theatre Arts Department at CSULB. Over the past three decades, Cal Rep has a history of creating new work, devised theatre, and adaptations of classics.

