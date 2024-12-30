Bryan-Keyth Wilson's FOR COLORED BOYZ Los Angeles Staged Reading Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bryan-Keyth Wilson's celebrated choreopoem, FOR COLORED BOYZ on the verge of a nervous breakdown/when freedom aint enuff, is set to make its mark on the Los Angeles theatre scene with an exclusive staged reading on March 29, 2025.

Presented by The Southern Soul Theatre Ensemble, this award-winning work has earned critical acclaim for its powerful exploration of Black and Brown men's lives through spoken word, movement, and music. “FOR COLORED BOYZ is more than a theatrical experience—it's a necessary conversation about identity, resilience, and the shared humanity of Black and Brown men,” says playwright Bryan-Keyth Wilson. “Bringing this work to Los Angeles, a city rich in cultural storytelling, is an opportunity to amplify these voices and inspire meaningful dialogue.”

The groundbreaking choreopoem has received multiple literary awards, Wilson received a playwright residency with the Paterson Performance and Development Council which allowed him to partner with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance for a virtual reading, an Off-Broadway workshop at Theatre Row, and its regional premiere at The Fulton Theatre (a prestigious LORT B venue), and is tentatively set for its Los Angeles premiere in 2025. Having earned multiple literary awards and a prestigious regional premiere at The Fulton Theatre, FOR COLORED BOYZ has captivated audiences with its poignant themes and rich narratives. This Los Angeles reading offers an intimate opportunity for theatre enthusiasts and industry professionals to engage with the production ahead of its full premiere.

The production is seeking talented Black and Brown male-identifying actors and spoken word artists (ages 18–50) who can embody the vulnerability, strength, and complexity of the piece. Roles include:

Man in Red – Represents love, emotion, and liberation's bloodshed.

Man in Blak – Embodies strength, power, and the Pan-African identity.

Man in Green – Symbolizes youth, vitality, and renewal.

Man in Blu – Represents peace and quiet power.

Man in Orange – Reflects creativity, joy, and adventure.

Virtual rehearsals will take place prior to an in-person session in Los Angeles during the week of March 25, 2025. Actors are invited to submit a headshot, resume, and a one-minute monologue or spoken word performance by January 20, 2025 to southernsoultheatre@gmail.com.

Bryan-Keyth Wilson's FOR COLORED BOYZ has been hailed as a groundbreaking theatrical work that elevates the voices of Black and Brown men. Through its blend of spoken word, movement, and music, the piece offers a raw and unflinching look at issues of identity, liberation, and resilience. “FOR COLORED BOYZ was only supposed to receive a week workshop, but the play was so good and well-received that it deserved a full production. The play is just so important and necessary,” says Marc Robin, Artistic Director of The Fulton Theatre. “For me, it's required reading. It will provoke very serious, hard, and necessary conversations.”

For more information on the reading, visit Southern Soul Theatre Ensemble's website at southernsoultheatre.com.

Comments