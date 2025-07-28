Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonove to Star in THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT Reading at Fountain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NCIS co-stars Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover will star in two free performances of a staged reading of The Owl and the Pussycat, Bill Manhoff’s 1965 romantic comedy about unexpected love and the attraction of opposites.

Edited with new dialogue by Ifa Bayeza (The Ballad of Emmett Till) and featuring musical hits from the ’60s, the readings are presented by The Fountain Theatre in collaboration with Chartor Entertainment and directed by Fountain Theatre artistic director Raymond O. Caldwell.

Performances will take place on Saturday, August 2 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, August 3 at 2 p.m. at The Fountain Theatre.