Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Discuss TIME BANDITS & CLUE at the Ahmanson Theatre

Tonight, August 1 at 7pm PT / 10pm ET Bob Barth's One Night Stand (on Sheena's Jungle Room Stream) is going to take a look at the hilarious new adventure coming to you from Apple TV+ that goes by the name TIME BANDITS. Based on the 1981 film by Terry Gilliam, this series adaptation takes the entire family on a wild new hysterical adventure from the minds of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, and stars a wonderful ensemble cast featuring Lisa Kudrow.

Then, they are headed downtown to the Ahmanson Theatre to check out another wild ensemble piece not only based on an 80's film but also... a BOARD GAME! Clue wraps the funny in a beautiful mystery, and we're all along for the ride!

Listen to the show here: WFMU

Join THE PANIC ROOM here: The Panic Room (click Pop-up to listen)

If you miss it LIVE (and you really shouldn't), catch it & all the archived shows here: Archived Shows

