Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND to Discuss TWO TRAINS RUNNING at Rubicon Theatre Company & More

The podcast will also feature The Upright Citizens Brigade's improv showcase ASSSSCAT.

By: Jan. 23, 2025
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of entertainment on Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND featuring discussions on groundbreaking productions to Motown classics.

THEATRE: August Wilson fans, take note: the Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura presents a stunning production of Two Trains Running. Don't miss this masterful portrayal of Wilson's rich storytelling.

FILM & TV: Kick off the night with a deep dive into Unstoppable, the electrifying sports biopic now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Then, we'll unravel the mysteries of Hulu's surreal new series Paradise.

COMEDY: The Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) takes their legendary improv showcase ASSSSCAT to new heights with a special fundraiser for LA Wildfire Relief. Comedy for a cause!

MUSIC: Close out the night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where Arsenio Hall hosts an iconic evening of Motown magic featuring The Four Tops and The Temptations.



