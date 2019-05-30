Blue Man Group to Launch Tour at Hollywood Pantages

Blue Man Group announced today the launch of their new tour, Speechless, officially opening September 24, 2019 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles after developing the production at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, AR.

The launch of the new tour marks the premiere of Blue Man Group in Los Angeles, the first of more than 50 cities around North America that will welcome the Speechless tour in its first season. Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, in her first-time collaboration with Blue Man Group, the world-renowned bald and blue trio embark on a fresh journey of discovery through this tour, the result of 27+ years spent observing humanity.

Speechless will feature new and original compositions, invented instruments and unexpected situations alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary and profound absurdity.

Tickets are available today exclusively to 2019-20 Pantages Season Ticket Holders. For more information about Season Ticket Packages, visit www.HollywoodPantages.com/SeasonPackages, or call the Season Ticket Office at 866-755-2929 (Mon-Fri; 8am - 6pm | Sat; 10am - 4pm). Group purchases of 10 or more tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, June 11, 2019. To inquire about groups, visit www.HollywoodPantages.com/Groups to submit a form or call (323) 463-4367. Individual tickets will go on sale to the public at a later date.

"By building on the original DNA of Blue Man Group, Speechless will forge a path for future generations of the Blue Man tribe to explore," said Diane Quinn, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group's Chief Creative Officer. "To further challenge themes of invention, curiosity and human connection, we are excited to work with our new director, Jenny Koons, whose expertise in dissolving spatial boundaries and diverse background in theater and activism, set the stage for us to deliver a transformative Blue Man Group experience."

Jenny Koons is a New York-based director who comes to Blue Man Group having recently completed productions of Between Us: The Deck of Cards with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, A Midsummer Night's Dream with The Public Theater Mobile Unit, The Tempest with The Juilliard School, and Burn All Night with The American Repertory Theatre. Koons was an artist in residence at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and The Invisible Dog Art Center and has developed new work at Ars Nova, Steppenwolf, Joe's Pub and the Roundabout Theatre Company. Jenny was the 2017 curator of New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center Lobby Project, co-curator of the 2016 Toronto ThisGen Conference, and co-founder of Artists 4 Change NYC (National Black Theatre). She is a proud 2017 Lilly Award recipient.

"It's Blue Man Group's continued commitment to push boundaries, and think bigger and bolder with every new exploration, that excites me most about this opportunity, and I'm thrilled to join the Blue Man Group family to undertake this new show," said Jenny Koons, Director of the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour. "Speechless will feature material that fosters communal moments, debut the evolution of our tube-based instruments to support all new music, and include large-scale audience participation. It is my hope that this show will deliver on its name and continue Blue Man Group's legacy to transcend words and inspire audiences through non-verbal connections."

Working in collaboration with Jenny Koons on the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour is Blue Man Group Creative Director Jon Knight. The tour is produced and promoted in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit www.BlueMan.com/Speechless.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You