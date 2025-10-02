 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Barra Grant’s New Comedy GO PLAY! Runs Through November 2 At Odyssey Theatre

A heartwarming new comedy about dogs—and their humans—plays in Los Angeles.

By: Oct. 02, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Award-winning writer and director Barra Grant (Miss America’s Ugly Daughter, A Mother, a Daughter and a Gun) brings her new comedy GO PLAY! to the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles, now running through November 2, 2025. Tickets start at $40 and are available at GoPlayOnStage.com.

GO PLAY! is a heartfelt and witty story about three strangers who meet for the first time at a dog park. While the humans navigate personal crises and surprising connections, their dogs—a flamboyant show poodle, a pampered Yorkie, and a scrappy rescue—offer their own running commentary, often making more sense than their owners. The result is a comedic exploration of companionship, vulnerability, and unexpected friendship.

The cast features Ralph Cole (Sisterella, Dementia) as Tyrell, Janine Venable (Ghosts, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Yorkie, Scott Golden (Little Shop of Horrors, Mr. Burns; a post-electric play) in multiple roles, Chris Schellenger (HBO’s Hacks, The Canyons) as Poodle, Susan Huckle (The Outsider, Young Frankenstein) as Rose, Lisa Joffrey (I Love Lucy Live, The Kathy & Mo Show) as Arlene, and Peter Pasco (That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven, The Play You Want) as Mutt.

The creative team includes set and sound design by Jerry Buszek, lighting design by Bosco Flanagan, costume design by Lisa Lupo, and casting by Michael Donovan.




SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Punch
23 ratings

Punch
The Book of Mormon
83 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Moulin Rouge!
127 ratings

Moulin Rouge!
The Great Gatsby
87 ratings

The Great Gatsby

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos