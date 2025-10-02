Barra Grant’s New Comedy GO PLAY! Runs Through November 2 At Odyssey Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning writer and director Barra Grant (Miss America’s Ugly Daughter, A Mother, a Daughter and a Gun) brings her new comedy GO PLAY! to the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles, now running through November 2, 2025. Tickets start at $40 and are available at GoPlayOnStage.com.

GO PLAY! is a heartfelt and witty story about three strangers who meet for the first time at a dog park. While the humans navigate personal crises and surprising connections, their dogs—a flamboyant show poodle, a pampered Yorkie, and a scrappy rescue—offer their own running commentary, often making more sense than their owners. The result is a comedic exploration of companionship, vulnerability, and unexpected friendship.

The cast features Ralph Cole (Sisterella, Dementia) as Tyrell, Janine Venable (Ghosts, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Yorkie, Scott Golden (Little Shop of Horrors, Mr. Burns; a post-electric play) in multiple roles, Chris Schellenger (HBO’s Hacks, The Canyons) as Poodle, Susan Huckle (The Outsider, Young Frankenstein) as Rose, Lisa Joffrey (I Love Lucy Live, The Kathy & Mo Show) as Arlene, and Peter Pasco (That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven, The Play You Want) as Mutt.

The creative team includes set and sound design by Jerry Buszek, lighting design by Bosco Flanagan, costume design by Lisa Lupo, and casting by Michael Donovan.

