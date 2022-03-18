BWW Review: ALMA at Kirk Douglas Theatre

"Who does the American dream belong to?"

That is the most basic question asked in ALMA, the powerful, entirely homegrown story by National Latinx Playwriting Award winner, Benjamin Benne, whose stunning work launches the new theater season at the Kirk Douglas Theater in Culver City. A work that is as triumphantly resonant as it is universally relevant.

ALMA puts a focus on the specific Latinx experience but at the same time, engages us all in such a way, that it's importance cannot be denied. For those of us being born, emigrating, sojourning, working and generally getting on with life in the city of Los Angeles, it is like a golden egg that's been cracked open revealing the most delicious and nutritious contents inside. Beyond being a beautifully written and produced, emotionally fulfilling piece of theater, ALMA is, in every way, absolutely life-affirming.

Alma's dreams for her first-generation daughter Angel's better future are built upon a universal hope of a better life. But underlying Alma's day to day living is the very real concern of security and worse, deportation. Something that Angel, as a typical teenager doesn't exactly have in the front of her mind.

For Alma her daughter getting a perfect SAT score and admission to a good college is what she rests both their entire futures on. It's a dream that she holds on to like two pieces of metal welded together. And, for the sake of them both, Angel must achieve the American Dream. And so, when Alma reveals that deportation for herself is not just real, but imminent, because of an incoming president whose platform was all about keeping "them" out, it opens up the floodgates of fear. Nothing is certain except that everything about life as they know it, is about to come tumbling down.

Directed by Juliette Carillo, ALMA is a singularly remarkable production in every aspect, driven by two outstanding female actors, an exquisite, Cheryl Umaña (Alma) and equally exceptional, Sabrina Fest (Angel).

It is the warm embrace, the penetrating gaze into what ordinary, good people, trying to simply live life face. And we really need to see it. We see so much bad and critical in the world right now. ALMA gives us a picture of what is good. Alma herself is quite aware that there were always going to be some consequences for crossing the border without permission as young woman, pregnant and desperate for a better life. But she's also trying extremely hard to do, what she thinks, what she knows deep in her heart, will set her family on a course to opportunity, survival and success. ALMA gives us a point of view of the why, not just the what. The heart not just the intellect. ALMA gives us the love. And you cannot help but feel a profound connection to these two women who somehow find a moment of peace inside the chaos.

VERY HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

Written by: Benjamin Benne

Directed by Juliette Carrillo

With: Sabrina Fest Cheryl Umaña

Scenic Design: Tanya Orellana

Costume Design: Carolyn Mazuca

Lighting Design: Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz

Sound Design and Original Music: Daniel Corral

Fight Director: Edgar Landa

Casting: Morales/O'con Casting, Rosalinda Morales, Pauline O'con, CSA

Production Stage Manager: Miriam Mendoza

CTG Associate Artistic Directors Luis Alfaro, Kelley Kirkpatrick

Opens Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. (Previews March 6 - March 12, 2022) Through April 3, 2022

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Performance Days and Times:

• Tuesday through Friday at 8:00 p.m.

• Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

• Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

• No Monday performances

• Exceptions: No 1:30 pm, March 13 performance; no March 15 performance.

Run Time and Intermission: 1 hour and 16 minutes with no intermission

Ticket Prices: $30 - $75 (Ticket prices are subject to change.)

Tickets are available

• Online at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org

• By calling Center Theatre Group Audience Services at 213.628.2772

• In person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office at The Music Center

• In person at the Kirk Douglas Theatre two hours before curtain Group Sales: 213.972.7231

Deaf community information and charge: visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/ACCESS Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232

Lead photo Cheryl Umaña in the world premiere of "Alma" at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre through April 3, 2022

Photo credit: Craig Schwartz Photography

Sabrina Fest in the world premiere of "Alma" at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre through April 3, 2022.

Photo credit: Craig Schwartz Photography