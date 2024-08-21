BWW Q&A: Betsy Wolfe on CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' at the Pasadena POPS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the Pasadena POPS August 24th California Dreamin' concert, Betsy Wolfe will be singing songs from her home state along with Hugh Panaro, and conducted by Principal Pops Conductor, Michael Feinstein. The concert will explore the music that shaped a state of mind from the Gold Rush through the 70s with hits from The Beach Boys, The Mamas and the Papas, the Eagles and more. Betsy will be singing Burt Bacharach's "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," plus "Desperado," "Landslide" and a duet with Hugh.

Wolfe is taking a quick leave from her leading role in Broadway's & Juliet for this performance.

Betsy Wolfe can be seen in the new hit musical & Juliet as Anne Hathaway, where her performance was nominated for the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Previously, Wolfe starred in the Tony nominated musical Waitress, where she gave a multi-faceted performance as Jenna. Prior to that, she played Cordelia, one of the lovable “lesbians from next door,” in the Broadway revival of Falsettos, which airs frequently on PBS. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the Off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years.

Wolfe most recently starred in the holiday film Esetella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist. She can be seen in the indie feature First One In (on all streaming platforms) and had a guest starring role on the CBS series Instinct. Wolfe performed her one woman cabaret show All Bets Are Off to sold out crowds at Feinstein’s/54 Below in NYC, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, and more.

Originally from California, Betsy received her BFA in musical theatre from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. At age 20—she made her Carnegie Hall debut with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra under Maestro Erich Kunzel. After receiving her BFA, Betsy quickly moved on to star as Rona Lisa Peretti in the San Francisco and Boston companies of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Soon after, she made her Broadway debut in the revival of 110 in the Shade. Betsy gained attention for her next role in both the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Sherie Rene Scott’s Everyday Rapture, where she played one of the two Mennonettes.

Betsy’s other Broadway credits include Ellen in the 2014 production of Bullets Over Broadway, directed by Susan Stroman, and Rosa Bud in the revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Other notable productions include Beth in the City Center Encores! production of Sondheim’s, Merrily We Roll Along, a world premiere production of Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s musical Up Here, and Mary Ann Singleton in ACT’s world premiere of Tales of the City.

Betsy made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Die Fledermaus (Ida). She has been a guest artist for over 50 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally, including the New York Philharmonic and BBC Symphony Orchestra. She has collaborated with The New York Pops and played to sold-out crowds at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center with their Broadway Today and Women of Notes concerts.

Can you share what it's like to transition from a Broadway stage to a Pops concert?

It’s just the best! The thrill of singing with a live orchestra on a huge stage is such a treat. It’s a wall of sound and I pinch myself every time. Even 55 symphonies later, its uniqueness isn’t lost on me!

What does the song selection for the Pasadena POPS California Dreamin' concert mean to you, as a native Californian?

I’m so glad you asked. California holds such a special place in my heart. Born and raised in California, so being able to honor and sing songs written by famous Californians or songs with a distinct connection is so satisfying, especially because I haven’t been able to for some time since I’ve been in a Broadway show for 2 years!

Could you tell us more about your duet with Hugh Panaro for this concert?

No! We’ll surprise you, haha! I will say I’m a huge fan of his work and will be very excited to share a stage with him!

How does it feel to be able to perform songs from your home state?

My whole family is coming. It’s been 2 1/2 years since I’ve been able to perform there, and let me tell you I am going to see a lot of familiar faces. I firmly believe I was so supported by my California community and so to honor them as well as what’s happened is special!

How has your experience been working with Michael Feinstein, the Principal Pops Conductor?

Well, this is a bucket list item for me. There is one and only Michael Feinstein, and I’m so humbled he asked me to do this concert with him. He’s collaborative and is an insanely amazing musician and Maestro. I’m just so excited.

Can you speak to what it's like to take a break from your leading role in & Juliet for this performance?

Doing a Broadway show on an eight a week schedule just simply doesn’t allow for many other work opportunities, so when this came up I was so hoping it would happen! I love my show dearly and it’s so fun to be able to take other creative opportunities and come back with fresh eyes to a show as well. It’s good for everyone!

How do you prepare for a Pops concert compared to a Broadway show?

For me, I love to hear the symphonic arrangements and know what is happening in each of the sections, so musically I can also honor that. It’s really a marriage between the singer and the orchestras and that’s so celebrated in my mind as opposed to them just "following" the singer. It’s such a collaboration.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Because I really like my outfits for the night? Because it’s the Pasadena Pops at the Arboretum and it will be magical? What more do you need?!

