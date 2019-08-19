BWW Listing: Actors Coop Presents Four Staged Readings

RIGHTEOUS AMONG US

Actors Co-op Theatre Company presents a staged reading of Amy Tofte's Righteous Among Us, directed by: Heather Chesley, performed by Kay Bess, Deborah Marlowe & Kimi Walker. A researcher at a civil rights museum collects oral histories from the ancestors of those who saved Jews during the Holocaust and of those who were saved. When she uncovers one hero family's legend is a lie, she must not only break the news to all involved and shatter the myth. but also come to terms with her own need to find heroes and good intentions among regular people. Saturday, August 24th, 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 25th 2:30 p.m. Talk back with playwright, cast and director to follow the show. WORDS

Actors Co-op Theatre Company presents a staged reading of Tony Muscio's Words directed by David Atkinson, performed by Joe Barone, Townsend Coleman and Selah Victor. After rejecting young Tom Mitchell's request to be his assistant, curmudgeonly writer Donald Steinman finds that his film producer daughter has hired him anyway. The motley pair struggles to find common ground as they work on Steinman's latest screenplay, a feature about John D. Rockefeller. As they battle the stalled-out project, they find that the power of words extends far beyond the page. Saturday, August 31st at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 1st at 2:30 p.m. Talk back with the playwright, cast and director to follow the show.

THE MIS- LEADING LADY

Actors Co-op Theatre Company presents a staged reading of The Mis-Leading Lady, written by: Jay Quantrill, performed by: Greg Martin. Struggling classical actress Liliana wants her family back. More than her charm, cunning and theatrical skill will be needed to get Spenser to listen - really listen. The best way? Take him on a journey through the world's great comedies and tragedies. Thursday, September 5th at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 7th, 8:00 p.m. Talk back with the playwright and cast to follow the show. LITTLE ISLAND OF JOY

Actors Co-op Theatre Company presents a staged reading of Christopher Carlson's Little Island of Joy, directed by Natalie MacMillan, performed by Carly Lopez and Kevin Shewey, explores the life of the 36-year-old Helen Keller in the year 1916 when she was at the height of her fame as the first deaf and blind woman to graduate from college, an acclaimed author, and a radical socialist who packed auditoriums urging her fellow countrymen not to join the war in Europe. In the midst of her work, and against the wishes of her beloved teacher, Anne Sullivan Macy, and her devoted mother, Kate Keller, Helen Fell in love with a hearing and sighted young man. Many years later, Helen wrote about this passionate, and secret, love affair, referring to it as "my little island of joy, surrounded by dark water." Friday, September 6th, 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 8th, 2:30 p.m. Talk back with the playwright and cast to follow the show. Information for all four readings: Suggested Donation $10. Free to 2019-2020 Season Subscribers.Information/Tickets https://www.actorsco-op.org/original-works-series Actors Co-op David Schall Theatre, 1760 N. Gower Street, Hollywood 90028.





