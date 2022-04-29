BWW Interview: TOOTSIE's Drew Becker Adept At Quick Changes & City Explorations

The national tour of Tootsie has landed at the Dolby Theatre. In the lead role of Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels, Drew Becker has endured a deluge of callbacks, mastering the many quick changes his first national tour requires.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Drew!

You started this tour in October of last year at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York. Do you remember the exact moment you found out you were cast as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels?

I do! It's a very hard moment to forget. I was in my hometown in Pennsylvania. I was out getting coffee with one of my best friends. I get a call from my manager which instantly filled me with nervous anticipation. Mind you, at this point I had gone through 13 months of auditions. She told me that we officially had an offer come our way for the role and we both screamed with excitement together. In that moment I got to also tell my best friend that I was officially going on tour!

How many callbacks did it take for you to land your first professional lead role?

I had around 10 (give or take) over the course of 13 months.

Had you seen a production of Tootsie, or the movie Tootsie before?

I have! I saw the Broadway production in May of 2019, and I watched the movie after I got my first audition for the tour.

What would your three-line pitch of Tootsie be?

A desperate, arrogant, hard-to-work-with man gets told no one will hire him again. He decides to dawn a false persona (Dorothy Michaels) to book the role of a lifetime in a new Broadway musical. Of course, this decision leads to many conflicts and laughs as you watch this man come face to face with the consequences of his actions.

Michael Dorsey has a lot of quick changes. Have you counted just how many there are?

I have about 16 total over the course of the show I believe. Some even happening on stage in front of the audience.

What's the fastest quick change you've gotten down?

19 seconds! Our final quick change in Act One.

If you were to submit Michael Dorsey on an online dating site, what qualities of his would you list?

Very driven/ambitious. Sets his mind to accomplish anything he sets his mind to, no matter the cost. A true leader. Has a very energetic presence. Does not lack confidence in himself. Inspires his friends and people who are lucky to be within his close circle of people. You won't ever hear the words "I don't know" from him.

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

How incredibly stubborn he is. He's also a very impatient person. Has an arrogance issue. Can be a bit cold with decision making. Is very blunt (sometimes unkindly).

Have you taken advantage of your off-stage time to explore the different cities you've performed in?

I have! I try to hit up different restaurants throughout the week to experience the local food. I also try to plan an excursion or two to get out and explore. Getting to experience each city is a huge plus to touring.

Do you have a pre-show ritual you religiously do?

I actually do not! I just try to be present with those around me and center myself before stepping on stage. So, whatever I need to do on the day to accomplish that... I do!

Thank you again, Drew! It was a pleasure experiencing your Michael and Dorothy.

For tickets to the live performances of Tootsie at the Dolby through May 15, 2022; log onto www.broadwayinhollywood.com/events/detail/tootsie