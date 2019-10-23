BWW Interview: Scott Waara of ONCE, THE MUSICAL at 3-D Theatricals

Broadway veteran Scott Waara has made a career of playing heartfelt characters and bringing something personal to each and every part he plays. Currently performing in 3-D Theatricals production of "Once, The Musical", Waara re-creates the role he has performed (now for the 3rd time) and I had a chance to sit down with him and chat about life, family, and his history with "Once, The Musical".

BWW: You are playing the role of Da which you have played before, correct?

Scott: This is actually my 3rd go-round with it. I was on the 1st National Tour and then at South Coast Repertory in the Fall of 2017. It's probably one of my favorite shows of all time.

BWW: What is it like for you to revisit the role?

Scott: This one is different, because we are doing it in the round. So it is a fresh experience for me because I haven't done theatre-in-the-round since college so to have the challenge of having the actors be the orchestra and not have a proscenium to run off and "hide". The whole theatre is redesigned to fit this particular production. It's a really unique environment to present this show.

BWW: Is the thing that has attracted you to this show, now for the 3rd time, the uniqueness of this story, of this play with music, of the production itself?

Scott: Jeff, I am a big fan of this show. On a personal note, while I was on tour with the show, I lost my father. He was 93. He passed away while I was on tour. I went back in the show after taking time off and the scenes between my character and the character of my son were very personal. Now, a few years later and coming back to the show again...I am now a father. My wife and I have a little baby boy that we adopted so to me it caught me at a time in my life that was evocative so I keep revisiting it and it becomes richer each time. There is a personal side.

BWW: This production definitely sounds like it is always a personal path for you?

Scott: Definitely! When I was asked to audition as a replacement for the Broadway run, I was driving home from putting myself on tape and the car in front of me had a license plate that said " U Da"! It turns out they didn't need me for the replacement, but 6 months later I was hired for the 1st National Tour.

BWW: I love those stories. They are so inspirational!

Scott: Yes they are. So, here I am, in my 3rd production!

BWW: Let's switch gears here and mention that you are a TONY Award-winner for one of my favorite shows ("The Most Happy Fella"). Do you miss your New York days or are you getting your theatrical-fill here on the West Coast?

Scott: I moved out in '93 in the TONY's. The reason I left was I was 35, playing juvenile roles, and I felt at home out here (in California). So I moved and 3 weeks after moving I got a pilot and did the tv thing for a while. Now...25 years later...I'd go back (to New York) and do it again. But I made a life out here (in California). I have no regrets and I enjoy living out here.

Playing through October 27 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA), 3-D Theatricals launches its 2019-2020 season with Once, The Musical, winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Once, The Musical, adapted from the Academy Award-winning motion picture written and directed by John Carney, is about a heartbroken Irish guitarist who has given up on love and music until an immigrant girl inspires him to keep going. Their shared love of music draws the two together and the unexpected friendship quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story.

Once, The Musical features a book by Enda Walsh, and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. The production also features songs by Fergus O'Farrell, Martin Lowe, Andy Taylor and Enda Walsh. Music is orchestrated by Martin Lowe.

For ticket and information about 3-D Theatricals: www.3dtheatricals.org

Photo Credit: Scott Waara as Da in 3-D Theatricals production of "Once, The Musical". Caught in the Moment Photography





