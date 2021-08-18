BWW Interview: Actress/Writer/Director/Producer Tomoko Karina Bringing Her JAPANESE LOVE STORY To The Hollywood Fringe

2020 Hollywood Fringe Scholarship Winner Tomoko Karina has just premiered her JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA at The Broadwater, with performances running through August 29, 2021. Had the chance to chat with Tomoko on her path to her JAPANESE LOVE STORY.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Tomoko.

How did the idea of JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA first come to you?

I knew briefly about the history of 12th century Japan in elementary school. Yoshitsune, Benkei, Yoritomo are extremely famous historical characters in Japan. But I read a short story manga about Shizuka-Gozen, the mistress of Yoshitsune of Minamoto. And I remember I was moved deeply by the story.

What would your three-line pitch for JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA be?

JLS is an unapologetically romantic, epic, and culturally aesthetic theatrical experience. All characters are bigger than life, surely entertain you this summer!

Don't stuck in a room, vaccinated or take a test to prove COVID negative and come to the theater!

Have you worked with the JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA cast or creatives before?

No, Yukari has been my friend and I knew about her work, but this is our first collaboration.

If you were to submit your lead characters Shizuka and Yoshitsune on a dating website, what qualities of each would you list?

They would never allow me to do such unromantic thing.

What character flaws of each would you omit?

Yoshitsune - In Japan, we say "Kuki -wo -Yomanai", means someone who fails to read the air. Yoshitsune is too spontaneous and acts from his impulse to overlook and unaware of surrounding situation or long-term purpose.

Shizuka - In historical record, there are not much of her had been written. She is very mysterious to me. So, I am making her my own Shizuka. So, here I would say, she could be very stubborn.

What's the significance of inclusion in the Hollywood Fringe mean to you?

Because this play takes place in very specific place and time, it was such a pleasure to introduce the era, culture and class/ hierarchy difference to my diverse cast and American audience. My cast studied and practiced so well!! At times, I thought they are Japanese when I was watching them act. I am very proud of them.

Did you study Japanese classical dance growing up in Tokyo?

Yes. Most actresses in Japan practice Odori/ Nihonbuyo in order to obtain proper mannerism when we perform in period piece.

And I still practice every week with my idle, 104-year-old master teacher Fujima-Kansuma sensei in Little Tokyo.

What did you want to be growing up: Actress? Writer? Director? Producer?

Actress.

What were your parents' reactions to your career decision?

Out of their comprehension. I told them "I am going to America, Hollywood to be an actress!" But they are happy that I have something that makes me feel alive and happy?

Who was the first Asian face you saw on the big or small screens?

Well, I was born in Japan. I guess the first face I saw on TV when I was a baby was Japanese actor or TV host? I don't remember who.

You've worked with Robert Allan Ackerman twice now - first in 2008 in the Japan premiere of BALM IN GILEAD, and in 2016 in Los Angeles in BLOOD. Did you audition for BALM in Los Angeles or in Japan?

I auditioned in Tokyo. Before that, I saw Mr. Ackerman's ANGELS IN AMERICA at an amazing theater called Benisan-Pit in Tokyo, all Japanese/ Korean cast. It was the most impactful and phenomenal theater experience in my life. The whole seven-and-a-half hours felt like one second! I felt like I was struck by the thunderbolt of emotion. I really wanted to work with him. So, I told him so as soon as I met him.

Was BALM done in English or Japanese?

In Japanese.

Are you fluidity bi-lingual in English and Japanese?

I hope so.

What gives you more gratification receiving audience response while taking your curtain call? Or standing in the back of the theatre watching your actors say your words or follow your directions?

Audience response. When it is communicated and it moved someone, I feel that what I am doing is worthwhile doing.

What's in the near future for Tomoko Karina?

I have written TV show project called Odori Sisters!, trying everything I can to get it made in TV show. There is a talk to get it made in a comic Manga book first. And I have two feature scripts that I want to get it made. As an actress, I will be appearing in TEA by Velina Hasu Houston, about five Japanese "war brides" thrust into rural Kansas following World War II, for the Spring season of Hero Theater.

Thank you again, Tomoko! I look forward to experiencing your JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA.

For scheduling and tickets for the live performances of JAPANESE LOVE STORY - SHIZUKA through August 29, 2021; log onto https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6572?tab=tickets