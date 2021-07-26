Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT to Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

Jo Dellapina takes us on a journey from ages 5 to 50, in a show equal parts comedic and heart wrenching.

Jul. 26, 2021  

Are we who we say we are? Or do others get to decide that for us? In "Boy Crazy Psycho Slut," a woman explores this throughout every stage of her life.

In this one-woman play, making its premiere at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Jo Dellapina takes us on a journey from ages 5 to 50, in a show equal parts comedic and heart wrenching.

This show is meant for anyone who wonders who they are, enjoys pop culture, has sought love, has been a teenager, is worried about aging, or likes rodeo (you'll have to see it to understand).

Written, produced and acted by Jo Dellapina. Directed by Carol Becker.

For more information visit https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7120.


