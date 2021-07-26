BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT to Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

Are we who we say we are? Or do others get to decide that for us? In "Boy Crazy Psycho Slut," a woman explores this throughout every stage of her life.

In this one-woman play, making its premiere at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Jo Dellapina takes us on a journey from ages 5 to 50, in a show equal parts comedic and heart wrenching.

This show is meant for anyone who wonders who they are, enjoys pop culture, has sought love, has been a teenager, is worried about aging, or likes rodeo (you'll have to see it to understand).

Written, produced and acted by Jo Dellapina. Directed by Carol Becker.

For more information visit https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7120.