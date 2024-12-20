BINGE FREE FESTIVAL Returns To Santa Monica Playhouse This February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Binge Free Festival, the month-long festival of free shows at Santa Monica Playhouse, returns for the ninth time this February.

Santa Monica Playhouse has been a cultural treasure in the seaside community for 64 years. Now, the Playhouse is giving love back with its Ninth Annual Binge Free Festival, five weeks of free performances, workshops, and music in Santa Monica's only fringe festival. The BFF's primary focus is on Santa Monica and Los Angeles-based artists, but there will be exciting International Artists on view as well.

Santa Monica Playhouse is located at 1211 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. This is just south of Wilshire. There is a municipal parking facility across the street. All events are FREE, but reservations are REQUIRED. Some events are family-friendly (See the descriptions below). There will be something for everyone.

To reserve your FREE tickets for an event, call 310-394-9779 ext. 1, or e-mail theatre@santamonicaplayhouse.com When making reservations, state the name of the show that you want to see, how many seats you wish to reserve, your full name, and your contact number.

The Festival will run from February 25 through March 30.

Binge Free Festival '24 in '25 is presented through generous grants from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica, the Santa Monica Arts Commission, the We Are Santa Monica Fund, and Playhouse PALS.

The roster of shows follows:

Tues, Feb 25 OPENING NIGHT

7:30pm Fill Your Pockets with Sunshine, 60 min, 18+

Written & Performed by Kezia Norton, Directed by Charlene Ward

How can childhood experiences and trauma change the trajectory of a life. Kezia embarks on a personal journey to explore and understand the complexities of mental illness, particularly in the context of familial relationships - a candid and heartfelt portrayal of the impact Kezia's mother's mental illness has had on her life and identity. Through storytelling, performance, and raw vulnerability, Kezia's aim is to shed more light on the struggles faced by individuals and families grappling with mental health challenges. Her hope is that by sharing her story, it can help foster a deeper understanding of this important issue.

NO LATE SEATING

Post show Opening Night Reception with the cast

Thurs, Feb 27, 2025

7:00pm There's Something Seriously Wrong with Cyrus, 70 min, 16+

Written & Performed by Cyrus Deboo. Developed & Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

With dazzling multimedia, iconic dance moves and over 30 characters, Cyrus explores homophobia and the complexities of being a first-generation Indian-Persian gay man in America with traditional immigrant parents. Prepare to laugh, relate, and shed a tear as comedian Cyrus Deboo takes you on the rollercoaster ride he experienced as he went from being a hot mess to a hot bitch - a heartwarming journey of self-discovery that celebrates finding authenticity with the help of guardian angels, and an unapologetic passion for Madonna and Taylor Swift. "A well-crafted show, moments of which remain with me weeks later. The fact that a show can be so endearing and funny right out of the gate is quite remarkable." Stage and Cinema. "Cyrus is so funny and engaging that I thought the roof would take flight!" NoHo Arts.

Post show Q&A and reception

Fri, Feb 28

7:00pm Lear and the Midwife, 60 min, all ages

Written by Tony Cronin.

Twenty years before Shakespeare's play takes place, King Lear meets the midwife who delivered his daughter Cordelia and finds out his young wife has died in childbirth. A prequel to Shakespeare's Lear.

Sat, March 1, 2025

2:30pm How To Live Like a Millionaire When You're a Million Short, 65 min, all ages

Written & Performed by Marilyn Anderson

In her breezy, humorous style, comedienne and bestselling author Marilyn Anderson provides tons of money-saving tips on how to save thousands of dollars on entertainment, shopping, restaurants, health, beauty, home décor and more. Marilyn's book was featured in Forbes and USA Weekly and was awarded Best Book on Saving Money & Living Well of the Year. Her TV credits include Murphy Brown, FAME, Sherman Oaks, Friday the 13th - the Series, and Carol & Company, starring Carol Burnett.

Post show reception

5:30pm Leaving - A Life in Words and Music, MUSICAL SELECTION, 85 min, 15+

Written & Performed by Barbara Williams

"We grew up like wild animals with the wrong set of instincts for our environment." From sitting outside skid row hotel bars while her father was inside hustling up logging work over mugs of beer, to socializing with presidents and Hollywood Royalty, Barbara Williams recounts lessons learned and the lifeline her acting career gave her. Kirkus Reviews said of her memoir The Hope In Leaving "...a testimony to one woman's resilience and ability to love in the face of unimaginable hardship."

NO LATE SEATING

Post-show reception

8:30pm Black Bastard, MUSICAL SELECTION, 58 min, 18+

Written & Performed by Jon Gentry. Directed by Shinelle Azoroh

Black Bastard transports audiences to 1990s Houston in a humorous, heartfelt coming-of-age tale. Jon, an inquisitive Black boy, develops a love for literature until his family fractures, thrusting him into the role of "man of the house." A comedic spiral ensues as Jon grapples with his identity. An inciting confrontation propels Jon's search for his absent father, exploring themes of masculinity and self-actualization through artful techniques and nostalgic references. Queer. Southern. Creole. The piece contends that all humans are collective "bastards" on an eternal quest for selfhood and someplace to call home amid constantly evolving identities.

Post show Q&A

Sun, March 2, 2025

3:00pm PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement, MUSICAL SELECTION, 70 min, 14+

Written & Performed by Amy Veltman. Developed & Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

It's the show NoHo Arts District calls "absolutely genius," recipient of Best Musical Comedy Award at United Solo fest Off-Broadway in NYC, and Solofest Best of Fest 2024! When "know-it-all" NYC comedian Amy Veltman sought help for her pelvic floor issues, she quickly learned just how much she didn't know about her body's most basic functions. Why didn't her OB/GYN dad ever tell her anything important? While in treatment, Amy discovered hilarious and humbling truths about herself that go much deeper than the pelvic floor. Veltman shares it all in this multimedia extravaganza featuring unforgettable characters, original songs, and just a little bit of Lysol. Join Amy for a delightful night of entertainment meant for every body.

Post show Q&A

6:30pm The Deception, A FIRST LOOK 80 min, all ages

Written & Performed by Albie Selznick

Join celebrated artist/magician Albie Selznick for a sneak peek at his new Comedy Mystery - a magician goes to see a therapist because he is unable to figure out another magician's trick and ends up unraveling a series of mysteries and secrets that lead to a run of self-discovery he never expected to discover.

Thurs, March 6, 2025

7:30pm Beautiful Slave Stories of Newman and Khayyam Inspired by Amir, 70 min, ages 7 to 90

Award-winning filmmaker and actress Patricia Khayyam takes audiences on a spiritual quest exploring the high, and low points of her life experiences and artistic travels throughout the United States, Europe and Africa. Through poetry, narration and personal expression, she urges us to accept all that has happened in our lives with joy and gratitude, exploring such qualities of the human being as Peace, Compassion, Mercy, Kindness, Generosity, Gratefulness and most of all...Love of the Soul.

Written & Performed by Patricia Khayyam. Co-writer Amir Parish. Directed by Chester Whitmore.

Friday, March 7, 2025

4:00pm Vasthy and Friends, A FAMILY-FRIENDLY MUSICAL SELECTION, 45 min, for kids 4 to 10 and their grown-ups

Written & Performed by Vasthy Mompoint. Producer/Performer Leanne Gadow. Musical Director Alyson Snyder. Keyboards Moko. Performers Larry Sapperstein, Carly Hughes, Amanda Kloots.

"Sesame Street" meets Broadway...Mr. Rogers meets musical theater...music, dance, poetry, and fun for the whole family (including grown ups!) Your hostess, eight-time Broadway actress (The Prom, Spongebob, Mary Poppins) Vasthy Mompoint, will take you on a musical theater adventure combining live performance with virtual production for kids to engage with the arts in a way like no other. Get ready to sing, dance, and play. Vasthy says, "We promise you will leave with a smile on your face."

Special goody bags for the youngsters.

Sat, March 8, 2025

2:30pm Love on the Other Side of Death Part Two: Meet the Rook, 80 min, 14+

Written & Performed by Mary Guillerman. Developed & Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

Mary tells the story of legally adopting a 35-year-old adult, Michael Brooks, known in the Web 3 Cryptocurrency and NFT world as the Rook, who first came to her home as an Airbnb guest. She shares her insights into the character of this brilliant yet wounded young man, tells how he died early in 2024, just two years after being adopted, and the magical happenings from the Other Side of Death that reveal their bond of mother-son love. With sincerity and vulnerability, Mary shares the journey through her intense grief while accepting the Divine Mother's loving will in this unexpected turn of events. If you've ever wondered what happens after death, Mary's real-life experiences pull back that veil and invite you in.

Post-show Q&A

5:30pm End of Times Therapy WORLD PREMIERE 75 min, 13+

Written & Directed by Solange Castro. Co-producers Solange Castro and Abigail Marlow. Performed by Abigail Marlow, Sarah Cortez, Anthony Riggins Jr, A. J. Castro, Anne Gregory, Will Nicol, Jim Coughlin.

The year is 2037. Food is scarce, war is imminent, and the patriarchy dominates local tribes. A lone therapist sets up a practice in La Crescenta where she tries to help a young woman find a better life. But Power and Politics continue to dominate American life even in the post-apocalypse. Class wars, gender roles, romantic love and the therapeutic process - are they any different now than in end-of-times Los Angeles?

Post-show Q&A and reception

8:30pm Oy, What They Said About Love, VISITING ARTIST, 60 min, 15+

Written & Performed by Steve Budd

Steve Budd wonders why other people can tie the knot and he can't. Oy, does he wonder! So he asked a bunch of couples what brought them together and keeps them from pulling apart. Meet a Jewish couple who met on Craigslist, an interfaith pair who hooked up at a Halloween party, and more. Budd plays close to a dozen characters, using their own words taken from hours of interviews, and weaves in his relentless search for "the one." Check out the newest mashup of personal storytelling and documentary theater from an award-winning solo performer who "sparkles with manic and irrepressible charm" (Theatrius). A heartfelt and hilarious solo show from one of the Bay Area's premier solo performers.

Post-show reception

Sun, March 9, 2025

2:00pm Naturally Tan, 90 min 15+

Written & Performed by Tanya Thomas. Developed & Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

Told through the bold perspective of a vivacious drag queen named Tanvi, Naturally Tan follows Tanya's desperation to fit in as a minority in Singapore and her search for acceptance in America. Fueled by assimilation pains, Tanya delves into the heart of colorism that plagues the Asian diaspora, the complexities of racial identity, and the consequences of damaging beauty standards. Will Tanya hide behind her insecurities forever or will she embody her worth as a woman of color, mother, and artist? Called a "Best Bet for Weekend Culture" by the LA Times, it's a captivating theatrical exploration of colorism, damaging beauty standards and identity representation in the Asian diaspora. A powerful amalgamation of seriocomic elements, music, dance, and compelling visuals through 35 multicultural characters guides the audience through Tanya's transcendent cross-cultural path to self-worth, adding a distinct voice to the full range and diversity of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) stories.

Post-show Q&A and reception

5:30pm The Anti "Yogi" MUSICAL SELECTION, 65 min, 13+

Written & Performed by Mayuri Bhandari. Neel Agrawal percussionist. Co-director D'Lo. Co-director/dramaturg Shyamala Moorty. Produced by Jessica Lynn Johnson

A "yogi" is not a skinny woman in Lululemon, but someone who renounces worldly life in pursuit of truth. Embark on a journey with Mayuri and the Goddess of Death, Kali, as they investigate absurdities of Western Yoga culture. As a yoga professor, what can her purpose be beyond educating people about yoga? Will the formidable Goddess Kali clear her path? Through a unique blend of dance and dramedy, live percussion and poetry, THE ANTI "YOGI" gives a much-needed voice to Yoga, calling out its recolonization in the West and nationalization in the East. This solo show peels back the yoga mat to reveal the true ethos of Yoga through a sensory immersive experience!

Post-show Q&A

Tues, March 11

7:00pm Look At Me! - How to Fall (a little bit more) In Love With Yourself - WORKSHOP - 60 min, 13+

Led by Jannica Olin

A practical, hands-on workshop for young adults to uncover some limiting beliefs about themselves that keep them stuck in life and how they see themselves. It will be a safe space full of connection and vulnerability. The intention is for us all to leave (a little bit more) in love with ourselves. It is totally possible. Led by award-winning performer/writer and TEDx speaker Jannica Olin.

Thurs, March 13, 2023

6:30pm Hollywood Adjacent A FIRST LOOK, 85 min, 16+

Written & produced by Zach Ring. Directed by Kazu Takeda. Performed by Carey Cannata, Isabella Feliciana, Janellen Steinger

Emilia Marcum was once Hollywood's favorite actress. She is now washed up with more burned bridges than she can count. Feeling the weight of her faded relevance, and grieving over the death of her sister, Emilia hires Lizzy Singer - a young screenwriter of 22 - to write her bio-pic. This comes much to the chagrin of Howie - Emilia's 30-year-old assistant and former lover. In a tale of consent, fame, and bizarre office politics these three find themselves entangled in an existential struggle to finish a screenplay. This struggle has the potential to turn violent when the question of credit enters the room.

9:30pm Ghosted , VISITING ARTIST - WORLD PREMIERE 75 min, 16+

Written & Directed by Celeste Walker. Directed & Developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. Original music composed by Dan Shore

"With every wish, there comes a curse," Bruce Springsteen. A story of forbidden love, loss, shame, and redemption connecting with audiences through shared experiences. A story of reconciliation with past ghosts, reclaiming an authentic self, and finding empowerment through resiliency. A story told by one woman, populated by 10 characters, One woman tells a story, , 35 years in the making. The protagonist, influenced by the words of Bruce Springsteen, meets her soulmate in a haunted hotel, and, with the help of a few ghosts, is able to recover from loss and create a fulfilling third act.

Post-show Q&A.

7:00-8:00PM Family Secrets, Culture & The Construction of a New Gender, A WORKSHOP, 60 min, 21+

Led by Pina Pina

In this interactive workshop:

We will explore your family *secrets, (You can keep them *ANONYMOUS).

We will shed some light on the Taboos of your identified Cultures

We will play with Gender Construct. Creating a New Gender for Ourselves.

All Bodies, All Ages, Abilities Welcome. Dress for Comfort.

Modalities used include Improvisational Theatre, Experimental Movement, Vocalization & Visual Art Play. Recommended for those searching for new ways to stay honestly connected to our family lineage, ourselves and the idea of creating a New Gender.

Sat, March 15, 2025

2:30pm (IM)PERFEKT, 60 min, 13+

Written & Performed by Jannica Olin. Developed & Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

What if that which you identify with suddenly disappeared? Who would you be then? (IM)PERFEKT is a solo show about identity, beauty and labels. Sometimes you need to (literally) lose a part of yourself in order to discover who you truly are. Actress and TEDx speaker Jannica Olin was the stereotypical blonde blue-eyed Swede. Her long hair had always been a big part of her identity. Until suddenly, she lost it all. In (IM)PERFEKT, Jannica takes us on a journey of exploring and uncovering that which we think we are, have to be and maybe, ultimately aren't. (IM)PERFEKT premiered Off-Broadway in 2022 at Theatre Row.

7:00pm Mafia Anonymous: The Women Speak, VISITING ARTIST, 60 min, 21+

Written & Performed by Pina Pina

Meet Nella, the leader of a Women's Mafia Anonymous group. It is rumored that Nella's father had ties to the Mafia. These rumors create a compelling conflict. Each woman in the support group has a different perspective on how their lives have been shaped or affected by their loved ones' connections to the Mob. A rich tapestry of emotions and stories.

NO LATE SEATNG

Sun, March 16, 2025

2:00pm Mulatto Math: Summing Up the Race Equation in America, 75 min, 16+

Written, Performed & Produced by Monique DeBose. Directed by the late Denise Dowse

An edgy one woman show. Through original music and stories of her family's history, this mixed race woman (from an African American father from the segregated south and Irish American mother from upstate New York) shares her most precious, vulnerable stories of her exploration of family, race and identity. As an audience member, you get the have the experience of being a fly on the wall for some of the most potent and real conversations from 'the other side.' The show is heartfelt, funny and an intimate look at race and the implications of race consciousness in America. Yes, it's one woman's story...but audiences from all backgrounds have found themselves and heard their own voices in Monique's story. Live music, video and images are included.

Post-show Q&A

5:30pm The Jewish Priest, The Gangster, and the Magician, WORLD PREMIERE, 90 min, 12+

Written, produced & directed by Ron Yavnieli. Produced & directed by Steve Brandon.

A Jewish priest falls in love with a married woman, but according to his customs he can't marry a divorcee, only a widow. When his friend, a Murder Inc hitman, finds out, he decides to take matters into his own hands and off the husband who turns out to be a magician/escape artist with a dark secret, who is very hard to kill!

"Please be aware that theatrical smoke and recorded gunshots are used in this production."

Tues, March 18, 2025

8:00pm A Surprise Play, WORLD PREMIERE, 65 min, all ages

Written by Evelyn Rudie. Directed by Chris DeCarlo. Performed by the members of Theatre R.A.W.

A world premiere ShortBurst Theatre production crafted by community members in collaboration with members of Theatre R.A.W. Created especially for BFF '24 in '25, this event will be a surprise to everyone, but we do know that whatever Theatre R.A.W. does, it's always humorous, touching, relevant, and out of the box.

Includes post-show wine and dessert reception with the cast

Thurs, March 20, 2025

7:30pm John Huston: The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of, 70 min, all ages

Written & Performed by Phil Stewart

John Huston, the legendary director, writer, gambler and hunter will share some of his most memorable moments. The events surrounding such films as The Maltese Falcon, Treasure of Sierra Madre, The African Queen along with The Misfits and many others. You will hear first-hand accounts of his victories and failures. The women he loved and lost through his reckless behavior. His relationships with Humphrey Bogart, Katherine Hepburn, Carson McCullers, Marilyn Monroe, Clark Gable, Eugene O'Neill, studio heads and rogue Mexican Generals, all contributing to the mythology of John Huston.

Post-show Q&A

7:30-9:00pm Executive Presence - Improv for Professionals, WORKSHOP, 90 min, 18+

Led by Jared Donohue Robinson

Professionals in all walks of life will gain access to the language of improvisation with hands-on, role-play-based audience participation and performances that intrigue the mind, and engage the audience in ways to make them better presenters in every meeting, gathering or discussion, while increasing joy and fulfillment at work. These adaptive skills can help professionals build confidence leading a team, leading a meeting, holding a room's focus or giving a speech anywhere at a moment's notice. Jared Donahue Robinson is a visionary. A company culture & engagement consultant, producer, and director with over two decades of experience in long-form improvisation, corporate team building and outdoor education. This improv performance/presentational skills workshop is based on core principles from the Chicago Second City Conservatory and Improv Olympic longform improvisational methodologies.

Sat, March 22, 2025

2:30 Octaves and Entropy, AN INTERACTIVE SELECTION, 52 min, 16+

Written & Performed by Jody Gnant. Directed by Susan PetchEam.

In an age where everything is connected, getting to FEEL connected is more elusive than ever. Jody Gnant explores life as we know it from a perspective that's mostly playful, sometimes dark, and 100% honest. Dancing between parable, comedy, and song, the audience is invited to join in by being exactly who they are. Ups and downs, singing and storytelling, comedy and clowning around, no stone is left unturned in the quest for the ridiculous, and the connection we all crave. Audience members are asked to bring their imagination for this delicately constructed 52-ish minute show. Our worries will take care of themselves if we take care of each other. With personal anecdotes from her life, Jody offers her take on the Universe, in a way that makes us feel fully intertwined, even if only for a moment in time.

Post-show reception

5:30pm Big Hair: A Rad & Wild Love Affair, MUSICAL SELECTION, 60 min, 13+

Written & Performed by Maegan Mandarino. Sound Engineer Franklin Johnston. Lighting Design Irene Mandarino.

A musical dramedy about the short-lived love affair of two comedic legends. It's what we'd like to call MODVILLE - or Modern Vaudeville. Presented by their alter egos, Dr. Frankenstein and Roseanne Roseannadanna, we witness a relationship that - over 20 years later - still resonates with the modern heart.

8:30pm HOT HAMP - House of the Highest and Most Pious, 60 min, all ages

Written by Christian Georgescu. Performed by Georgescu with Rich Ferguson, S.A Griffin, Christine Jordan, Kathleen Florece, Nicholas Garcia.

Christian Georgescu's HOTHAMP is a genre-bending blend of church service, sporting event and circus, a culmination of material published in the DADA Maintenant Journals 9-17 (2015-2024) by NYC's Three Room Press. Using visuals, costume, parody commercials and song, the company leads the congregation through late-stage Capitalism in a search for deeper meaning. "An exceptionally crafted inside joke. Humor at its best: first disarming the reader with charm and wit, then hitting hard with truth that alters perception." The Pedestal Magazine.

Post-show Q&A

Sun, March 23, 2025

2:00pm Adopted by Appalachians, 60 min, 12+

Written & Performed by Paulina Combow Villaneuva. Directed & Developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson

Featuring Special Agent Fox Mulder from The X-files to serve as a mentor and partner to our young detective in her investigation, and Appalachian Queen Dolly Parton as the musical narrator, this show turns the Whodunnit genre on its head. A Mystery Solo show set in a time before DNA technology, AKA the 90's in the rural South, that follows a young detective who wants to believe in the paranormal but gets sidetracked by the real life cold case to uncover her true identity.

5:30pm Jewish for Dinner, WORLD PREMIERE FIRST LOOK, 90 min, all ages

Written & directed by Lou Borenstein. Performed by Kate Huffman, Ryle Decocq, Joey Jupiter-Levin, Gregory Cohen, Ben Horwitz, Amanda Dolan, Eric Schiffer, Danielle Tjoelker

Ruth Cohen finally finds the perfect Jewish man to love, marry, and above all else, bring home to her family. But once they're in love and engaged, she finds out the shocking truth: she only thought he was Jewish. Knowing her family won't approve of an intermarriage, she makes him pretend he is. But his minimal knowledge of Jewish culture and traditions puts the charade on thin ice. This staged reading is based on the short film "Jewish for Lunch," with the same cast. It won Best Comedy at the Melbourne Independent Filmmakers Festival, Best Comedy and Best Actor (Rylie Decocq) at the Mentone Film Festival, and Best Jewish Short Film at the Anatolian Film Festival in Turkey.

Tues, March 25, 2025

8:00pm Against All Odds, 75 min, all ages

Written by Evelyn Rudie. Directed by Chris DeCarlo. Associate Director Berkeley Sanjay. Performed by the members of Theatre R.A.W.

A wedding. Hearts pounding. Temples throbbing. Tears flowing. Mouth dry. Breath coming in great gulps, toes and fingers numb...The loving couple, taking their first giant step on their journey through life? Or the guests, forced to interact with unwelcome relatives, obliged to put on the compulsory happy face while jealousy, envy and self-loathing bubble within, urged to approve of a match made in some eyes much less in heaven than in hell? As actress Victoria Bemis describes it, "Will the brides have a wonderful time at their reception or will both sides of the wedding party ruin it with their own crap."

Thurs, March 27, 2025

7:00pm Trust Me, I'm From Essex MUSICAL SELECTION, 60 min, 15+

Written & Performed by Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett

Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett takes you on a journey through life growing up in notorious Essex, England. From going to an all-girls Catholic school, rejecting the "typical blonde" Essex girl stereotype, wreckage at home, a sexual assault and suicide in the family and finally realizing her dream of living in Los Angeles and creating a new home of her own. Enjoy this fun filled journey with laughter, singing, dancing, and downright drama.

NO LATE SEATING

Sat, March 29, 2025

5:30pm Poison Gun, 75 min, 16+

Written & Performed by Dee Freeman. Directed by Juliette Jeffers.

A six-year-old remembers being placed in the impossible position of telling what she knows about her grandfather's secret to authorities in the deep south.

Post-show Q&A.

8:30pm, c*ckTales, 75 min, 21+

Written & Performed by Lori Hoeft with live music by Jimmy Berry and Special Guest Macy the Dog.

Lori Hoeft's heartfelt, hilarious and deeply moving play about her life (and the men with whom she has shared cocktails) is an absolute gem of a show. Lori is funny, sweet, gently sarcastic and incredible smart. Her style is laid back but intense. Sweet but brutal. Funny and devastating. It's a wonderfully balanced, nuanced and incredibly funny honest unfolding of Lori's deeply relatable experiences. The stories include colonics gone wrong, an Earth Day debacle, inheritance pilfering by a stepmonster, and more. Along the way she adopts Macy Pitt. An adorable, beautiful Pit Bull who accompanies her on stage, although she keeps a low profile. Lori saved Macy and Macy has saved Lori in many ways. The love, the devotion and the deep connection they have made is so much more than Lori could ever find with a man, apart from her beloved father. And don't we all know the profound truth of a furry companion?

Sun, March 30, 2025

(CLOSING DAY RECEPTION FOR ALL SHOWS TODAY)

1:00pm Jim McCaffrey - National Treasure, 45 min, 16+

Written & Performed by Jim McCaffrey. Directed by Charlene Ward.

A comedic solo show that dances between disappointment and laughter. Jim McCaffree embodies a diverse cast of comedic characters, each grappling with life's letdowns. From career missteps to body issues, these characters find comedy in the face of disappointment. Yet, amidst the laughs, a deeper connection emerges. The characters reveal the universal truth that disappointment is an intrinsic part of the human condition. The audience becomes not just spectators but companions on this journey of self-discovery. Jim McCaffree is a Los-Angeles based actor and comedian originally from Illinois. He can be seen in The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and on The Disney Channel!

4:00pm Mid Life Mood Swing, 74 min, ages 16-75

Written & Performed by Mary Kennedy. Opening act Charlene Ward.

What happens after you turn 50, have two teenagers and are married 20 years? You have a Mid Life Mood Swing! This show is about Mary Kennedy (Shameless, Hulu, CONAN) and her journey as a roadie for her Mom's wedding band, having the real-life Kennedy's as her cousins and navigating motherhood and ultimately menopause. Quite a comedic ride through 80s nostalgia to present day chaos. Comedian/Actress Mary Kennedy has been a pro comic for over 25 years and recurring as New Fiona on Shameless and Shameless Hall of Shame for 8 episodes. Mid Life Mood Swing is an Official Selection United Solo Fest, Off Broadway and Encore Winner, Whitefire Theatre, Solofest 2024.

NO LATE SEATING

7:30pm And Then There Was One, WORLD PREMIERE, 60 min, 12+

Written & Performed by Kymn Goldstein. Directed by May Quigley Goodman. Produced by Tammy Glover. Production Manager Cassie Cullins. Video Editor Gabo Deodata.

In a journey spanning time, space, and sisterhood, a first-born sibling navigates unexpected twists and turns to unravel one of life's profound mysteries. Along the way, discovering the inevitable link between comedy and tragedy. Written and performed by Kymn Goldstein.

NO LATE SEATING

The Save the Main Stage campaign seeks to rebuild the Main Stage auditorium after flood damage. Your tax-deductible contributions in any amount can be made at https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/donate.html or by contacting the Playhouse at 1-310-394-9779 ext. 1 or theatre@SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com.

