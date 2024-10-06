BEST IN DRAG SHOW Beauty Pageant Parody Benefitting Alliance For Housing & Healing to Be Held Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Best in Drag Show 2024, the most fun, fabulous, original and outrageous beauty pageant parody of the year, will return to the Orpheum Theatre stage tonight, Sunday, October 6th at 7pm. Best in Drag Show is a grassroots community fundraiser featuring amateur drag queens and celebrity judges benefiting Alliance for Housing and Healing, the housing arm of/APLA Health. The non-profit is the largest provider of housing and housing support services in Los Angeles County for people living with HIV/AIDS. Best in Drag Show began in 1989 in creator Alexis Pittman's apartment and has grown into an annual spectacular that has raised over $6 million to support people struggling with HIV/AIDS and compounded by poverty and homelessness. The show is produced by a team of dedicated volunteers, contestants and sponsors who all donate their time and talent to support their community,

The performance will be held at The Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014, tonight, Sunday, October 6 at 7:00pm.

Attendees are guaranteed a hilarious evening while simultaneously making a real difference in serving the most underserved and vulnerable among us in the LGBTQ+ community including support services designed to supply and restore dignity to those most in need.

Five amateur drag queens will enchant/terrify/amuse/amaze you on the Orpheum Theatre stage in their battle for the tiara. The winner will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges including Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary), Judy Greer (White House Plumbers, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever), Kathy Kinney (The Drew Carey Show), Mindy Cohn (Palm Royale), Marc Malkin (Variety's Senior Culture & Events Editor, TV personality), Dot Marie Jones (Glee), Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls), plus special guest Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Freakier Friday).

Contestants will compete in drag in the traditional swimsuit, evening gown, question and answer categories and the hilarious talent competition. This year's contestants are Miss California Lyle (Lyle Mackston), Miss Missouri Shania Train (Caleb Campbell), Miss New York Annie Vaxxer (Sasha Urban), Miss Pennsylvania Karen Beaches (Kevin Whitmire) and Miss Wisconsin Dawn-Cha Knowles (ROX, David Varela). Patrick Rush returns as host, Jeffrey Drew returns as director/choreographer.

Sponsors include Diamond Diva Sponsors: Craig Fisse & Michael Patrick King and The Orpheum Theatre; Golden Jewel Sponsors: ABC 7 Los Angeles, Paul Hastings, Henkel, Kraut Law Group, Gilead and Microsoft; Silver Sequin Sponsor: Kaiser Permanente; Fierce n' Fabulous Friends: Andrew Rhoda & J. Ben Bourgeois, Dr. Don Bacigalupi & Daniel Feder, Fresh Corn Grill and Wimmer & Associates.

