BATTER UP! Brings The National Pastime To Fringe

To say that Brett Moore is obsessed with baseball would be a gross understatement. Friends, family, and colleagues all use Brett as their personal baseball fact-checker, especially when it comes to the history of the game. He is part man, part Cooperstown almanac. In the pursuit of his knowledge, Brett learned not only a great many lessons from America's national pastime, he's also collected a number of stories...and uses his knowledge to do some truly amazing things!

Now he's bringing his experience, knowledge and personal stories about baseball, as well as his fascinating mind tricks, to the stage in Batter Up! My Brain on Baseball, playing at studio/stage this June as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

"I've always had both a passion for baseball and a ridiculous memory for trivia and over the years, I've created a number of 'games' I play to help pass the time," Moore said. "Recently, I started showing one of the games to some friends. My director Gregory Crafts saw one of these tricks, and immediately responded that this should be a Fringe show that we should produce together. And now, a few months later, we're doing exactly that."

As for what those "tricks" are, Moore doesn't want to give too much away, but he's confident they're something that few, if any, others could do. This show is a chance for him to show what he calls his "stupid human tricks" relating to the game, a mesmerizing form of mental gymnastics. Beyond that, Brett gets personal about his love for the game, connecting to the audience with fun stories and personal anecdotes that showcase his love for the game.

As for why he's doing this at Fringe, Moore, who is both an actor and veteran Fringe stage manager, was amazed to see over the years just how many theatre people were also passionate baseball fans. And Batter Up! is not your typical solo show, but rather a uniquely interactive piece that relies on audience participation and an intimate setting, both of which are easy to find at Fringe.

As for showcasing just how obsessed he is with baseball, Moore has no fear.

"I want at least one person to walk out of my show and remark that they hope they ever love anything the way I love baseball," he said. "More than that, I hope the crowds are inspired to love what they love unequivocally and without irony. You might just discover a unique gift that brings joy to others."





