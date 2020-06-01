BAKERSFIELD MIST Virtual Staged Reading Announced June 15

The next event in Off the Page, the ongoing series of staged play readings presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse, is Bakersfield Mist. This was originally intended as a live event earlier this year, but will now be presented as a virtual staged reding (online) on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. This event will be the first in a projected series of Sierra Madre Playhouse Virtual Online events.

Maude, a fifty-something unemployed bartender living in a a trailer park, has bought a painting for a few bucks from a thrift store. Despite almost trashing it, she's now convinced it's a lost masterpiece by Jackson Pollock worth millions. But when world-class art expert Lionel Percy flies over from New York and arrives at her trailer home in Bakersfield to authenticate the painting, he has no idea what he is about to discover. Inspired by true events, this hilarious and thought-provoking comedy-drama asks vital questions about what makes art and people truly authentic.

The playwright is Stephen Sachs. He is the co-founder and co-artistic director of The Fountain Theatre, where his newest play, Human Interest Story recently performed to acclaim. His many other plays include Central Avenue; Cyrano; Citizen: An American Lyric; Golden Gate; Heart Song; and Sweet Nothing in My Ear.

"Bakersfield Mist ia s provocative and delightful comedy about class distinctions, truth, life and the meaning of art."---nytheatre.com

Bakersfield Mist debuted in Los Angeles in 2011 and was subsequently produced on London's West End.

The Off the Page series is produced for Sierra Madre Playhouse by Christian Lebano and coordinated by Roxanne Barker.

Bakersfield Mist. Virtual staged reading of the play by Stephen Sachs. Monday, June 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are FREE but you are asked to make a reservation by using this link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35040/production/1029244?performanceId=10543856

While this event is free of charge, donations are accepted at http://sierramadreplayhouse.org

