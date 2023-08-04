Award-Winning Illusionist Alexx Alexxander Prepares To Make The Iconic Hollywood Sign Vanish In Support Of The SAG-AFTRA And WGA Strikes

Alexx Alexxander will make his Hollywood debut at the Magic Castle starting August 28th until September 3rd.

As the magician prepares for his first appearance at the world-famous Magic Castle, Alexxander is also creating one of his most amazing illusions which shines a light on the emptiness in the Hollywood creative community due to the recent strikes.

While the show business community continues to be turned upside down by the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, one of the world's finest illusionists is making bold plans to show his support - in a very magical way - with all those artists who remain on strike. Coming to Los Angeles for a seven-night appearance at the legendary Magic Castle in August, famed Norwegian illusionist Alexx Alexxander (and Norway's Got Talent Finalist) is headed to Hollywood and is preparing for the biggest illusion of the year. With his team, the magician is laying plans to make the iconic Hollywood sign vanish from the Los Angeles skyline in support of the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strike and include this in an upcoming TV special.

"I'm an artist and I feel a natural bond with other creative people," said Alexxander during a break from a recent rehearsal for his upcoming LA appearance. "No matter where you are in the world, we all love the films and TV shows that come from Hollywood. As an illusionist, I wanted to use my art; to show support and puts a spotlight on what happens when creativity is not honored. It leaves a giant artistic void in the very fabric of our lives - just like the emptiness we would experience when the symbolic Hollywood sign was no longer there overlooking our creative city."

Alexxander, who has made buildings, gas stations, and even a lake suddenly vanish, hopes that his latest illusion is one with a deeper purpose that will help people to understand the current strikes don't just affect those in the entertainment industry, but also those who every day are uplifted by creative minds that look at the world in a different way.

Alexx Alexxander will make his Hollywood debut at the Magic Castle starting August 28th until September 3rd. For more information, please visit: www.magiccastle.com

Alexx Alexxander is a renowned Norwegian magician and featured on "Norway's Got Talent" and illusionist known for his captivating performances and unique style. Throughout his career, Alexxander has also contributed to promoting magic as an art form by continuing to push boundaries of what can be done and what can't be believed. Alexxander's journey in the world of magic has only just begun and the most magical moments are yet to come. Over the years, Alexxander's career soared to new heights, and he became a well-known figure in the magic industry. His making The Castle Rock Tower in Tønsberg disappear on a live TV broadcast, left viewers baffled, and his vanishing of Lake Maridal, created an online buzz. He soon found him performing for celebrities and royalty. Alexxander has earned the award of "Magician of The Year" and "Illusionist of The Decade" in Las Vegas.

Alexxander hopes that his magic will uplift those who have had hardship and sadness in their own lives. "I continue to look for ways to make the impossible possible," says Alexxander. "I hope that process never stops, and that others get joy from watching it."



