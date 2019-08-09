Award Winning Avante Garage Theatre Company Announce Next Public Performance

The Award-Winning Avante Garage Theatre Company announces a public reading of Michael Bouson's new play "ONE NIGHT STAND". Mr. Bouson is the Co-Artistic Director of The Avante Garage Theatre Company along with Playwright Joe Correll.

"ONE NIGHT STAND" is a compelling and dark drama generously doused with comedy that confronts some very troubling adult themes in an unvarnished and unapologetic way. Over the course of ninety minutes Cage, a single, gay, romance novelist tells us his life story and how early emotional and sexual abuse followed by repeated rejection led to a learned fixed action pattern whereby he can not be intimate with the same person more than one time. Cage is a master storyteller, a practiced psychological manipulator and an acknowledged emotional wreck so it is difficult to tell which parts of his story are true, which parts are embellished and which parts are complete figments of his very fertile imagination. Is he guilty or innocent? Does he even know? Does it really matter?

Los Angeles Actor RAY PAOLANTONIO will be tackling the role of Cage. Ray recently produced and starred in the Los Angeles premiere of Michael Perlman's AT THE TABLE at the Road Theatre Company in North Hollywood, garnering multiple 2019 Stage Raw Theater Award nominations. Ray has been a member of the Road since 2017 (The Lyons - Curtis u/s). A native New Yorker, Ray graduated with Honors in Drama from Hofstra University. For nearly a decade, he performed with Son of Semele Ensemble in such notable productions as Animal Farm, The American Plan, Wilhelm Reich in Hell. Additional LA Theatre: The Normal Heart (The Fountain Theatre), The Maiden's Prayer (Atwater Village Theater).

Helming the reading is Director Ann Hearn TOBOLOWSKY. Her recent directing credits include the world premiere of Joe Correll's The Favorite, the classic Bus Stop and two world premieres, Forever Bound by Steve Apostolina at Atwater Theatre and at The Road Theatre, Jami Brandli's Through the Eye of a Needle. Also at the Road Theatre, an Off Road production of Anatomy of a Hug, multiple readings for The Road's Word series and the New Playwrights Festival productions of Unbound, The Specials, The Gift and The Night We Bombed Lincoln Towing. Previously at Theatre 40: Holy Days, Driving Miss Daisy, Another Part of the Forest. At Malibu Playhouse, Jeffrey Passero's one man show, Casting Passero.

Playwright and Producer Michael Bouson s a graduate of the esteemed Theatre Program at Miami University of Ohio. Michael was most recently seen playing Ethan in the world premiere of Joe Correll's The Favorite. Multi-hyphenate Bouson has either Written, Designed, Directed, Produced, Acted (or all of the above at the same time) in nearly 80 Professional Productions since spectacularly failing Carnegie Mellon's acclaimed Pre-College Actor Training Program while still in High School! Also a Reality Television Producer, audiences are probably more familiar with some of the indelible characters he's been associated with from "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", "Flipping Out" and "Ace of Cakes" than they are with him! (And he's OK with that!)

Founded as an Improv/Sketch Comedy Troupe in 1984 by Michael Bouson, The Award-Winning AVANTE GARAGE THEATRE COMPANY is known for a number of "Firsts"! In addition to coining the phrase "Nashvegas", The Avante Garage Improv/Sketch Comedy show became the longest running Professional Show in Nashville. Later, Joe Correll came on board as Co-Artistic Director and the company created and produced the longest running Professional Audience Participation Murder Mystery "Fatal Follies of '23!" at Crawdaddy's Restaurant also in Nashville. In 1992, Bouson and Correll opened The Avante Garage Dinner Theatre with creative and business partners Jamey Green and Kathy Shepard becoming the first professional Dinner Theatre to produce all Original Plays and Musicals exclusively. Along the way, The Avante Garage won four First Night Awards (the Nashville equivalent of Los Angeles' Ovation Awards) and scored a number of high profile bookings at Vanderbilt University, Scene Three Productions, Actor's Playhouse, The Nashville Symphony, Opryland Hotel and World Famous Exit/Inn. In 1994, Bouson and Correll moved to New York City where the Avante Garage produced their first Equity Showcase of their new musical "The Melancholy Dane!" at the acclaimed Circle in the Square Theatre.

"ONE NIGHT STAND" a new play reading by Michael Bouson will be presented free of charge one night only on Friday August 23, 2019 at 7:30 PM in the private home of Mr. Bouson and Mr. Correll - Address provided by Brown Paper Tickets site. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. The production is directed by Ann Hearn TOBOLOWSKY and stars RAY PAOLANTONIO. Advance tickets are required and are available via Brown Paper Tickets (onenightstand.brownpapertickets.com) Seating is limited to 50.

This play contains adult content and mature themes. Some content may be disturbing to some. Absolutely no one under the age of 21 will be admitted.

For More Information check out our website: www.avantegarage.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You