Audible Inc. & Goop Strike Multi-Project Development Deal

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced a multi-project worldwide development deal with lifestyle brand, goop. Four titles have been greenlit under a new The Goop Pursuit banner. Launching on January 12, 2023 the collection will explore some of life's most significant pillars: pleasure, healing, beauty, and change, and include introduction from goop's founder and chief executive officer, Academy Award-winning actress and New York Times-bestselling author, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Guided by curiosity and compassion, Leaning into Pleasure, is hosted by Penda N'diaye, founder of Pro Hoe, a brand that focuses on sexual liberation in Black and Brown communities. This 90-minute Audible Original features multigenerational discussions on the topic of pleasure-how we experience it, what blocks it, how we can allow ourselves to express our desires, and more. It also features a thoughtful discussion with Paltrow about her experiences navigating pleasure and societal taboos.

"I loved speaking with and, even more so, listening to Penda N'diaye-she's so strong and thoughtful. Likewise, our other three hosts in this collection also have an incredibly nuanced and inviting way of approaching the big and small questions that shape our lives and communities. We're excited to share their stories, voices, and perspectives," says Paltrow.

Additional originals in the collection include Healing in a Sick Society, hosted by psychiatrist Will Siu, MD; Finding Beauty, hosted by author and LGBTQAI activist Jodie Patterson; and Coming Home to Yourself, hosted by Dr. Thema S. Bryant, PhD, president-elect of the American Psychological Association and clinical psychologist.

"goop has built a community in the lifestyle and wellness space, which aligns with Audible's principles and we know our listeners are deeply interested in self-care and well-being," shared Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. "Gwyneth Paltrow and goop are both refreshing and trendsetting; we admire their curiosity and openness to start hard conversations, which resonates globally. The fresh perspective and open dialogue that goop brings will entertain and inspire our listeners."

Projects produced under this new deal will join a series of best-in-class Audible Originals including Mel Robbins' recent motivational podcast, Here's Exactly What to Do; the unscripted podcast My Body, My Podcast from Elizabeth Banks, which explores the female experience; Sheryl Crow Words + Music, showcasing Crow's potent talent and the complex inner workings of her most beloved tracks; Force of Beauty, the story of three generations of Black women, one extraordinary friendship, and a not-often recalled history of the city that made them; Alanis Morissette Words + Music which unpacks a lifetime of Alanis' self-discovery as an artist, celebrity, and woman; Billie Was a Black Woman, a four-part podcast series that refracts Black womanhood through the prism of legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday; and many more.

This deal follows Audible's recently announced production and development deals with top industry creatives such as Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's media company; Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad, Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons' Jaywalker Pictures, Elizabeth Banks, Queen Latifah's Flavor Unit, George Clooney and Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures, Topic Studios, Treefort Media, Team Coco, Steph Curry's Unanimous Media, Kevin Hart's HartBeat Productions, Charlamagne tha God's CTHAGOD World Productions, and The SpringHill Company, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

ABOUT AUDIBLE, INC.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible content includes more than 760,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.

ABOUT GOOP

goop is a lifestyle brand with its roots in content across key pillars: wellness, beauty, food, style, and travel. Within those pillars, goop curates and sells a tightly edited array of products and makes its own goods in beauty, fashion, and wellness.

goop launched in the fall of 2008 out of Gwyneth Paltrow's kitchen as a homespun weekly newsletter. Paltrow wanted to share her travel recommendations, health-centric recipes, and shopping discoveries, and she also wanted to get her own questions-about health, fitness, and the psyche-answered. goop continues to be a place for Paltrow, now the company's CEO, to introduce readers to incredible experts who have mentored her throughout her life, along with new ideas about where to shop, eat, and stay, plus clean recipes.