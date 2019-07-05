Aschtiani's Next Play To Premier At The SheLA Theatre Festival

Nakisa Aschtiani, a German-born, Iranian playwright living in California, presents her fourth produced full length play, "To Each His Own" via the She LA Arts Festival (sister to the SheNYC Arts Festival).

"To Each His Own," directed by the amazing Ani Marderosian, is a post 9/11 story about bravery in the face of uncertainty. Sharzhad Jensen (Roxy Shabestari), a caregiver, arrives for her newest assignment: as a live-in aid to an elderly, blind Iranian man, Baback Hassani (Ata Scanlan). New to the town, she befriends a kind lawyer named David Bellum (David Russell). A few days in, Sharzahd begins to notice harassing letters and graffiti towards Baback. With the help of David, Sharzahd investigates the threats, but who is the real victim, and who can she trust?

"To Each His Own" performs at The Zephyr Theatre July 30th at 7:30pm and August 4th at 12:00pm.

For more information and tickets: https://www.shenycarts.org/she-la





