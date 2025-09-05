ArtsUP!LA Will Host Special Screening of PLIGHT Feature Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In July 2025, the Los Angeles Department of Arts and Culture celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Disability Pride Month in L.A. County. To reaffirm the group's commitment to access and representation in the arts, they awarded a substantial grant to ArtsUP! LA to ensure that arts and culture remain inclusive for all Angelenos. And since the CDC reports more than 1 in 4 adults (28.7 percent) in the United States have some type of disability, including 50% of people over the age of 70, the mission of ArtsUP1 LA to transform the lives of people with disabilities, military veterans, and LA based youth through the performing arts supports a growing movement rooted in empathy, representation, and creative equity.

ArtsUP! LA will present a special screening of the 90-minute groundbreaking feature film “Plight” led entirely by a cast of actors with autism with each bringing their lived experience, talent, and heart to the screen. Written and produced by Ron Sandoval for his brother Erick, and directed by Matt Boda, the story is a gripping journey of survival, identity, and hope, celebrating authenticity, challenging stereotypes, and amplifying voices that are too often left unheard. Accompanying the screening will be a live performance by Rex & Friends, a talented group of neurodiverse or blind musicians and creatives known for their inspiring energy and artistry, musically directed by Laurie Grant.

This special event takes place on Saturday, September 27 at 6:30pm and Sunday, September 28 at 3:00pm at The Blue Door Theater, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 (on the North side of Venice Blvd. between Cardiff and Watseka Ave.), made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Arrive early on Saturday for opportunities to mingle with cast and filmmakers before the screening, and afterwards join the cast and filmmakers for an intimate Q&A session, diving deeper into the making of the film and its mission. Your attendance assists in reshaping what's possible for the performers, their families, and the future of inclusive storytelling. Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience incredible music, a powerful film, and meaningful conversation wrapped into an inspiring and entertaining event. Please note, there will not be a pre-screening meet-and-greet or talkback afterwards at the Sunday screening.

“Plight” is a powerful and tender story about resilience, chosen family, and what it means to be seen in a world that's stopped looking. The story unfolds in a near-future America fractured by civil war where the disabled and neurodivergent have been abandoned and left to fend for themselves. Among the forgotten are Peter, James, Bart, and Russell, four autistic young men living under the care of their devoted guardian, Connie, in a remote farmhouse on the outskirts of a crumbling world.

When Connie suddenly falls ill, the group is forced to confront a terrifying reality: the only chance to save her involves a dangerous journey to New Haven to find the medication she needs. But with dwindling supplies, rising tensions, and threats from ruthless scavengers, the brotherhood must rely on each other - and their shared hope - to survive – especially when they discover New Haven doesn't offer salvation, but the ruins of what once was. Just when all seems lost, Connie's estranged sister, Ronnie, appears, offering not just medicine, but a glimmer of something more: a future!

