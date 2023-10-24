Artist Applications For 2024 Summer Fine Art Show Close Tuesday, October 31

Calling all Orange County artists! The deadline to apply for the 2024 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach is quickly approaching. Applications to exhibit at one of the nation's longest-running, most prestigious and highly competitive art shows must be submitted by Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 4pm.

Heading into its 92nd season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from over 100 of Orange County's top artists, attracting worldwide audiences of over 200,000 during the two month summer season.

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31, 2023. Studio or Gallery location does not qualify as residence. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. Artists interested in applying for the 2024 Fine Art Show are required to submit five digital images per media and complete an online application on the Festival's website at www.foapom.com/apply by Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 4pm.

Juried by some of the most recognized names in West Coast's art community, the 2024 Fine Art Show is slated to run July 2 – August 30, 2024. The Festival jurors will score the submitted artwork, based on creativity and originality, excellence of craftsmanship; excellence in the use of design elements (color, line, shape, form, texture, space); and professional presentation. To learn more about the jurors, please visit www.foapom.com/about/exhibit-jurors/.

The panel of art experts jurying for the 2024 Fine Arts Show include:

Kim Irvine: Executive Creative Director of Disneyland Resort

Jesse Colin Jackson: Artist and Associate Professor of Electronic Art & Design

Bradford J. Salamon: Artist, Filmmaker, and Museum Curator

John Spiak: Director/Chief Curator of Grand Central Art Center

Victor Hugo Zayas: Los Angeles Paint and Sculpture Artist

To apply to exhibit artwork at the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, apply online at www.foapom.com/apply by October 31, 2023. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. The Festival of Arts produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 200,000 visitors into Laguna Beach. For general information visit Click Here or call (949) 494-1145.