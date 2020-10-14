Application Deadline for The Music Center's Spotlight Program Extended One Week

Extended Deadline to Apply: October 23, 2020.

Center's Spotlight has adapted into an entirely digital program this year to ensure the safety and well-being of participants and instructors. A TMC Arts program, Spotlight offers arts experiences, mentorship and performance development skills taught by professional artists and arts administrators, and awards more than $100,000 in scholarships each year. Interested students submit a video audition online and may apply to multiple categories for free. All Spotlight applicants receive written feedback from a distinguished panel of judges. They have the opportunity to receive valuable audition experience and knowledge in their performance disciplines through online mastery classes and performance. Through a supportive environment, students develop important life skills, including building selfa??esteem, preparation and perseverance. The new deadline for submission is Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Southern California high school students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply for the free program.

PROCESS: (*Given circumstances around COVID-19, program elements and benefits are subject to change.)

Preliminary 1 (first round) auditions: Students submit an online video in one or more of the following categories: acting, ballet, classical instrumental, classical voice, dance, jazz instrumental and nona??classical voice. All students will receive personalized written feedback. Note: Spotlight merit, semifinalists and honorable mentions from the previous year will bypass the Preliminary 1 video round and advance automatically to Preliminary 2 "live" virtual auditions.

Preliminary 2 (second round) auditions: Students advancing to this round will audition "live" through a virtual audition process and receive personalized feedback from a panel of industry experts.

Semifinal mastery classes/auditions: Sixteen semifinalists in each category will participate in an online mastery class to gain feedback before their semifinal audition. Two grand prize finalists and an honorable mention in each category are announced after the semifinal auditions. Many online mastery classes will be open to all students whether they advance to Semifinals or not.

Grand Finale: Spotlight will conclude with a Virtual Grand Finale evening performance; date and details to be announced.



The Music Center's Spotlight is part of the performing arts organization's commitment to helping all students gain outstanding arts learning experience in their schools and in the community. The program, designed to help students explore their professional goals and increase their confidence, will be entirely digital this year to account for COVID precautions. Spotlight alumni are performing with the world's best dance companies, top orchestras and leading jazz clubs; singing in the leading opera houses; and starring on Broadway. They are also major executives working behinda??thea??scenes in arts schools, institutions and businesses.



Available to view on-demand on The Music Center Offstage digital platform, The Spotlight Academy is a new episodic series of online videos and tutorials, including an overall introduction to the Spotlight program; application rules for each of the seven categories; tips to create a great video audition; and topical episodes with guest experts including Superstore actress Carla Renata, opera singer Suzanna Guzmán, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, among others. For more information, including details on how to apply in each category, visit http://musiccenter.org/spotlight.

