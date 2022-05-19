Antaeus Theatre's HAMLET Begins Performances Tomorrow

Actor and Stage Director, Gregg Daniel performs as "Claudius" in the Antaeus Theatre production of Hamlet alongside his real life spouse Veralyn Jones, who plays the Queen "Gertrude."

Following the recent death of his father, Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, returns home to find his uncle who now occupies the throne and the queen's bed. Ignited by the ghost of his late father and surrounded by spies, Hamlet must choose between moral integrity and vengeance. Other talents attached are Jeanne Syquia as "Ophelia", Peter Van Norden as "Polonius", Michael Kirby as "Laertes", and Adam Smith as "Horatio". Sally Hughes, Lloyd Roberson ll and Joel Swetow each play multiple roles in the show as well.

Swain goes into detail about what sets their version of Hamlet apart from the others. "I hope our production will have absolute textual clarity. We have able, classical actors who will bring this brilliant text to vivid life. Some productions have suggested that Hamlet can't make up his mind, others that he is really mad, some that he contemplates suicide, then there was the Oedipal version. We will be doing none of that."

There has been much anticipation to get back on stage after the pandemic, as Swain expresses, "I am most excited to get all the actors in the room and to hear what they bring to the table. I have met with the designers, and when they show the actors their plans at the first rehearsal, it will be a fabulous show and tell. I have not acted or directed in the space [in two years] so I am looking forward to exploring that."

Directed by Shakespearean expert, Elizabeth Swain and featuring long-time company member Ramón de Ocampo, Hamlet is set to run May 20, 2022 and continue through June 20, 2022 at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale, California.