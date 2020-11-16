America's Got Talent Roast Comic Launches Special, November 19

Comedian Alex Hooper cavorts through London comedy clubs, reminding us of freer, funnier times.

His "America's Got Talent" judge burns may be horrific, but the heart of AGT's favorite roast comedian Alex Hooper beats pure gold, offering up a unique half-hour comedy special just in time for the holiday season. "Alex Hooper: When Does the Club Shut?" premieres Thursday, November 19 at 7 p.m. Pacific on YouTube.

Filmed in simpler times, before COVID-19 put an end to the sounds and smells of cramped comedy clubs (and comedians livelihoods) Hooper marches his kimono-clad self onto stages across London, in between sampling the sights and tastes of a city he'd always hoped to visit.

"People may not be familiar with my face, or my name or my comedy-yet," Hooper said. "But what I hope comes through in this show is something that I think is pretty universal-a belief that it is O.K. to be yourself, to be a little weird - or a lot weird-in that process, and to accept every part of yourself."

After a decade of earning his stripes (preferably sequined) behind countless microphones throughout the U.S. and internationally to audiences from 11 to 11,000, Hooper appeared on two seasons of "America's Got Talent," rising to the semifinals in this year's competition. His AGT sets have earned him over 75 million views on YouTube and thousands of delightedly confused new fans.

Reveling in the post-AGT internet-dubbed moniker of "Lord Farquaad" Hooper parleyed a 2019 vacation trip to London into a working comedy tour, using his bite of AGT fame to doggedly book himself onto London stages. It was Hooper's fifth time performing internationally. This time, he brought a couple of longtime friends for the ride. Independent filmmaker Kyle Troxell stayed glued to the camera and all were fueled by master breakfast pizza builder and Hollywood art director/actor pal Ben Voelker.

The result is a quirky 30-minute blend of 'friendscapades' set against the jokes of a comedian who takes his craft seriously, but with maximum silliness.

Will British audiences get Alex's brand of humor? Will three white American male millennials figure out how to light a British stovetop? Can Alex find a slackline in one of earth's oldest cities? Where the F%$@ did that coyote come from? Will Alex O.D. on self help books? Watch "When Does the Club Shut?" and see.

"I also hope this special inspires people to find a group of weirdos who support you and will take life's adventures with you," Hooper said. "Whether that means watching you perform 12 shows over five nights in London or even when that means doing comedy roasts of your friend's fetus or your own mom over Zoom, both things I have done in quarantine because I am just that desperate to do comedy."

Hooper currently co-hosts a biweekly virtual comedy show called "Coping Mechanism" with fellow Los Angeles comedian Sofiya Alexandra. Judah Friedlander, Jenny Zigrino, Preacher Lawson, Megan Gailey, Josh Gondelman and many others have performed on the show.

Originally from Baltimore, Alex honed his roast comedy skills on the Sunset Strip in his adopted home of Los Angeles, as a fixture at the Comedy Store's weekly Roast Battle live shows. He appeared on Season Two of Comedy Central's "Roast Battle."

An early innovator in L.A. Underground comedy scene-currently known as the entire L.A. comedy scene-Hooper has produced shows in warehouses, seedy clubs, even a rooftop in Culver City.

