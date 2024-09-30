Actress-Philanthropist Irina Maleeva Receives Ivan Vazov Medal From Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Famed international performer Irina Maleeva, who has starred in movies, television, recordings, and on stage in both theater and cabaret performances, was honored at the Bulgarian Consulate in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Maleeva was given the prestigious Ivan Vazov Medal from the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry for her significant contributions to the popularization of Bulgarian art and culture worldwide, for active patriotic activity dedicated to the preservation of Bulgarian spiritual values on American soil and for support of young Bulgarian talents in Los Angeles.

The event, attended by Bulgarian Prime Minister Glavchev, was hosted by Consul Boyko Hristov for the grand opening of the new location of the Bulgarian Consulate in Westwood. Maleeva was introduced by Hristov with a beautiful speech about her many achievements before Prime Minister Glavchev presented her with the award.

"It was an emotional evening!

Receiving the prestigious Ivan Vazov medal means a lot to me. Ivan Vazov was, and still is, the greatest Bulgarian writer, dramaturg, and poet. My mother's last role as an actress was Baba Parashkeva in his play of the same name. I will never forget that performance.

I Thank the Prime Minister, Consul Boyko Hristov, and Mrs. Hristova for this acknowledgment and wish them all the best in their new office in L.A," says Maleeva.

On his part, the Consul General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, Mr. Boyko Hristov, welcomed the Prime Minister with a "Welcome" and stressed that his visit to the City of Angels was "unequivocal evidence of the strong support that the Bulgarian state shows to its citizens around the world and clearly shows its high appreciation for their contribution and efforts to be a bridge between the homeland and the world".

The event with the Bulgarian community was also attended by the Honorary Consul of Bulgaria in Northern California and the Silicon Valley, Mr. Ognyan Gavrilov, representatives of Bulgarian organizations in Los Angeles, the Bulgarian school, the two churches and foreign guests.

The Prime Minister's visit to Los Angeles is the first visit of a Bulgarian head of government to the US West Coast.

About Irina Maleeva

International sensation Maleeva was the daughter of a famed Bulgarian stage actress and an aristocratic Italian statesman. Maleeva first established herself as a child performer in her native Bulgaria -- and from there her career and talents would bring her to the global stage. After being discovered at age 15 by legendary director Federico Fellini, Maleeva was jettisoned into the cinematic spotlight and performed in three of his highly acclaimed movies: Satyricon, Spirits of the Dead, and Roma. She went on to be cast by Orson Welles to play opposite him as Shylock's daughter Jessica in "The Merchant of Venice" which he also directed. The film was also directed by Welles which Maleeva remembers being one of the best experiences of her life.

She went on to work with iconic Italian directors Luchino Visconti and Roberto Rossellini and played more than 30 leading roles in European and American films.

For her portrayal as a demented countess in the cult crime mystery film "Union City", Maleeva appeared opposite rockers Debbie Harry and Pat Benatar and won an award at the Toronto Film Festival, and "The Meddler" starring Susan Sarandon. American TV roles include guest star recurring in series "Days of Our Lives", "Bold and Beautiful", "Angel", "Just Shoot Me", "Six Feet Under", "Jane the Virgin", "Pensacola", "Heroes", "The Night Shift". "For All Mankind", "Paul T Goldman", "Aquarius, with David Duchovny".

Maleeva is also an animal advocate, saving endangered species on a worldwide scale.

