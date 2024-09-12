Actors' Equity Association Prioritizes California House Races In Campaign To Put Pro-Worker Majority Into Control Of House Of Representatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors' Equity Association has announced that Equity's National Council has voted unanimously on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment to endorse the following candidates for the House of Representatives from the State of California: Adam Gray (CA13), Rudy Salas (CA22), George Whitesides (CA27), Laura Friedman (CA30), Will Rollins (CA41) and Dave Min (CA47).

“California will be the key to winning a pro-worker majority in Congress,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “Equity does not take for granted that the state has so many public servants who care about passing legislation that will benefit workers, and who understand that such legislation must include arts workers. We need to put people like these outstanding candidates in the highest positions of power this November. Adam Gray, Rudy Salas, George Whitesides, Laura Friedman, Will Rollins, Dave Min – all these people belong in the House making an impact.”

These endorsements are Equity's latest steps in building political power in California. Earlier this year, the union endorsed Adam Schiff for Senate and Lateefah Simon for California's 12th congressional district.

With these endorsements, Equity is also deploying member organizers to help turn out union voters in California on behalf of pro-worker candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Equity has been directly involved in building pro-worker legislation in California, including establishing the Equitable Payroll Fund, a grant program designed to reimburse payroll expenses for live entertainment.

Equity's national public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org

