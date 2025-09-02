ALMOST SONGS: The Untold Saga of the Stolen Beatles Tapes Will Benefit Feed The Streets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Imagine a show featuring Beatles music you never knew existed. That's the concept at the heart of Almost Songs: The Untold Saga of the Stolen Beatles Tapes, a genre-bending performance premiering at The Elysian on Saturday, October 4th. The event blends storytelling, immersive visuals, and bold live reimaginings of the Beatles' most obscure late-era works — drawn from rehearsal tapes stolen in 1971 and sensationally recovered 30 years later.

Far from a covers band or tribute act, Almost Songs invites audiences to experience these rare songs through a cinematic lens, with atmospheric sound design, archival footage, and top artists, including rising indie star Gal Musette.

The show also serves a deeper purpose: 100% of profits will go to Feed The Streets, a grassroots nonprofit that provides hot meals to Skid Row, MacArthur Park, and other underserved communities. When the Altadena wildfires hit, Feed The Streets responded immediately with weekly meal drops. They're also the group that saved Silver Lake's iconic Café Tropical from closing — a team known for taking direct action and making a lasting impact.

“People are often surprised to learn this is a true story—and that these songs are real,” says co-creator Brett Lyda. “This is an untold, true-crime tale of love, theft, obsession, and priceless Beatles music that almost didn't see the light of day.”

Cast & Creative: Andrea Baker - Violin, Grace Freeman (Gal Musette) - Vox, Keys, Grant Jordan - Drums, Jason Chesney - Bass, Ethan Lavenstein - Horn, Keys, Robert Gutierrez - Handpan, Brett Lyda - Vocals/ Guitar/ Narrator. Lighting and Sound by The Elysian Theatre.

