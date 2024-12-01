AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Adds Performances at Theatre 40

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Agatha Christie mysteries are popular with Theatre 40 audiences, and The Murder of Roger Ackroyd is no exception. Performances will now run Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd is a thrilling tale of greed, blackmail and murder most foul. This ingenious 1926 novel cemented Christie's reputation as the greatest mystery novelist of all time. The story's shocking twist ending has thrilled readers for generations and has been called "the best and most cunning solution devised in her storied career." Now, the landmark novel comes to the stage in a new and fastmoving adaptation. Filled with colorful characters, outrageous laughter and nail-biting suspense, this Christie classic is sure to leave audiences guessing, gasping and delighting in the case long after the curtain has come down

The narrative has been adapted for the stage by Mark Shanahan. His other works for the stage include A Sherlock Carol, A Nantucket Christmas Carol, See Monsters of the Deep, Ding Dong or How the French Kiss, and more. He is also an actor and director.

Jules Aaron directs. Jules is one of Los Angeles' most honored directors, the recipient of over thirty awards for his work directing over 250 stage and television productions. His recent directing credits for Theatre 40 include Fifteen Men in a Smoke-Filled Room, Love Letters, 26 Pebbles, Mr. Pim Passes By, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Jersey Lily, Separate Tables, A Shred of Evidence, Rod Serling's Patterns and the West Coast Premiere of The Consul, the Tramp and America's Sweetheart.

Jules' cast for Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd includes Michael Mullen (as Christie's master detective Hercule Poirot), Matt Landig, Todd Andrew Ball, Michael Robb, Joe Clabby, David Hunt Stafford, Rebecca Del Sesto, Anica Petrovic, Michele Schultz, Caroline Westheimer, Diane Linder, and Ian Riegler.

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Michael Mullen. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel. Sound design: Nick Foran.

Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd is one of her most popular books, written in 1926, but never adapted into a play until the summer of 2023. It premiered at The Alley Theatre in Houston and broke box office record, and Theatre 40 has the second production. The play has only been seen in Houston. Theatre 40 proudly presents the second production of the play in its West Coast Premiere.

Mystery fans rejoice! Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd will keep you on the edge of your seat as you wonder "Who done it?"

Photo credit: Peter Miller

Comments